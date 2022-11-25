Patrick Beverley Suspended For Multiple Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games, without pay, after coming to his teammate’s defense and shoving Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton.

“Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court,” NBA Communications announced on Thursday.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/eKsauMBRKU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 24, 2022

Did Beverley have the suspension coming after the blatant offense to the NBA’s guidelines? Yes.

Did Ayton have the hit coming? Also yes.

WATCH:

PATRICK BEVERLEY TRUCKED AYTON TO THR GROUND 🍿



YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/KCcZ9Viu4O — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 23, 2022

The Lakers traveled to Footprint Center on Tuesday to face off against the Suns. During the fourth quarter, Lakers guard Austin Reaves got shoved by Suns star Devin Booker, which was called as a Flagrant 1.

Ayton put an exclamation point on the flagrant foul by standing over Reaves, which set Bev off.

Beverley, like any good teammate would, intervened by shoving Ayton, prompting a small scrum on the court. He was ejected from the game but lauded by enforcers around the Association for putting Ayton in his place.

Ayton gets son’d by Beverley. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Booker called out Bev for the dirty play after the game.

“Pat’s gotta stop pushing people in the back; push ’em in the chest,” Booker said.

It was the most backbone that the Lakers showed all season. They still lost the game, 115-105.