Patrick Beverley Cusses Out Lakers Fans; Mocks LeBron In Return In Bulls Victory

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped the ball in a critical game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon, falling back to below .500 (37-38).

Eating up the disappointing loss was ex-Lakers guard Patrick Beverley, who singled out Lakers superfan Shannon Sharpe and also cussed out home fans at Crypto.com.

Patrick Beverley Gets Revenge Over Lakers

Beverley’s blood was surely boiling when the Lakers traded him in February to the Orlando Magic before the trade deadline, then got bought out to join the Bulls.

Pat Bev, known for his defense and trash-talking, ate up the 118-108 Bulls win. He punched down when he spotted Sharpe in attendance for Sunday’s game, calling out the Lakers for stinking up the joint.

Patrick Beverley let Shannon Sharpe know that the Lakers stink 😆 pic.twitter.com/kwNmR0kz5I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

It’s not Beverley’s first time trolling the LakeShow, having done the same gesture after beating LA as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Patrick Beverley calls the Lakers trash, then plugs his nose 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORTZ3Yjq9N — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 17, 2022

As the game clock ran out and Lakers fans began jeering at the Bulls, Beverley started dissing the home crowd with a healthy run of expletives.

"Yeah motherf**kers!"



Patrick Beverley was letting Lakers fans hear it after the game 🗣️



(via mattmaloney1979/IG)pic.twitter.com/vS2UVMjPeR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 27, 2023

Beverley and the Bulls spoiled a long-awaited return by LeBron James after he missed 13 games for the Lakers. LeBron came off the bench for LA, scoring a team-high 19 points, and adding eight rebounds.

He missed time after suffering a tendon injury in his right foot. LeBron avoided surgery, which he said in the postgame interviews was a decision made after consulting with the “LeBron James” of surgeons.

After Sunday’s game, who knows if that was meant as a compliment …

"I went to the LeBron James of feet."



Bron on why he chose to not get foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/359LXUIdEO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2023

All eyes were on the effect that LeBron would have on a Lakers team that was trending in the right direction without him. Without James, the Lakers went 8-5 and appeared in good standing for a play-in spot.

Now the Lakers have to hope that LeBron’s addition won’t sabotage their season as other teams in the West battle for the play-in tournament.