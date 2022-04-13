Patrick Beverley Blasts Clippers: ‘Take They Ass Home’

PG Patrick Beverley was shipped out of L.A. this past offseason after four seasons with the Clippers, and apparently he took that personal. Beverley now plays for the Timberwolves, who took on the Clippers in last night’s play-in tournament. Minnesota ultimately prevailed 109-104 at home.

Pat Bev hopped on the mic postgame to let his former team hear it.

“Take they ass home. Long flight to LA. It’s deep for me. I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization. To be written off like that. ‘He’s injury prone.’ ‘He’s old.’ To play them in a play-in and beat they ass, no other feeling,” Beverley said.

Pat Bev on what he told the Clippers: “Take they ass home. Long flight to LA. It’s deep for me. I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization. To be written off like that. He’s injury prone. He’s old. To play them in a Play-In and beat they ass, no other feeling.” pic.twitter.com/GhElKhOLiM — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 13, 2022

The 33-year-old guard had himself a decent night, pouring in seven points, 11 rebounds, a block and a steal, but per usual, his teammates did most of the heavy lifting.

This is why Patrick Beverley drew a response from Russell Westbrook a few years back. Russell said that Beverley was just “running around.” Westbrook wasn’t exactly right because Beverley does make an impact on the game. However, his play doesn’t back up his persona. Like, at all.

We’re watching a player speak like he’s Gary Payton in the flesh. And you know it’s bad when 20-year-old Anthony Edwards drops 30 points and shows more post-game composure than a veteran like Beverley.

Let’s cool it, Bev. Trades don’t always have to be taken personally. Sometimes it’s just business.

And before I can let anyone go, I must share NBA on TNT hilariously making fun of the T-Wolves’ celebration after winning this game. Shows just how excited Patrick Beverley was to win this joke of a tournament just to squeak into the playoffs and get murdered by No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns. Watch: