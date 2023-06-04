Videos by OutKick

It is not a secret that Pittsburgh and West Virginia hate one another, and Pat Narduzzi is not shy about the rivalry. He not-so secretly called into a radio show on Friday and let the Mountaineers have it.

Pat Narduzzi doesn’t like West Virginia. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Adam Crowley is one of the hosts on 93.7 The Fan‘s morning show. He is a West Virginia alumnus and a big Mountaineers fan. His show airs on the flagship network of the Pitt Panthers.

That, obviously, creates some contention amongst his listeners. It’s all in good fun, but Narduzzi decided that he couldn’t take it anymore.

The 57-year-old has been with Pitt since 2015, so he is no stranger to Crowley, his show, or his fandom.

Crowley ran his mouth about West Virginia over the course of the last week or so. It came to a head on Friday when the show received a call from ‘Pat from Pittsburgh.’

He proceeded to roast Crowley for a solid five minutes in hilarious fashion.

What do you got this West Virginia guy doing on our Pittsburgh radio show, like we couldn’t find someone better. I mean his parents were smart enough to go to Pittsburgh but this guy just couldn’t get it done, huh? — Pat Narduzzi

Crowley and his co-hosts immediately caught on to who was behind the call. Pat from Pittsburgh was actually Pat Narduzzi, who said that he rarely calls into radio shows but was “driving in, hearing this crap” and needed to stand up to Crowley.

He also called out the station’s boss, his friend Michael Spacc, for making the hire in the first place.

Narduzzi wasn’t done there. After talking about the upcoming Backyard Brawl, a rivalry game that was not played from 2011 to 2022, he joked that Panthers fans would rather “go to the zoo” than go to Morgantown.

Pow Pow! Shots fired!