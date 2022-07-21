Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi seems interested in starting a war with the Big Ten.

Narduzzi, who was previously an assistant at MSU, has been the head coach at Pitt since 2015, and has a career record of 53-37 with the Panthers.

This past season, Pitt lost to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl after future Steelers pick Kenny Pickett didn’t play. For some unknown reason, Narduzzi used Pickett’s absence to take some shots at the B1G.

“He’s a 21-point difference, OK? Michigan State gets their butt kicked in. And I tell you what – it’s at least a 14-point difference if Nick Patti plays the whole game, I can tell you that. That’s how I feel,” Narduzzi said on the “Bazzy’s Black & Gold Banter” podcast when talking about Pickett not playing in the bowl game, according to 247Sports.

He further added, “Talk about Big Ten and SEC and ACC … If that was one of the best Big Ten teams last year, then let’s go to the Big Ten and win it every year, OK? So I don’t want to hear about this Big Ten dominance and SEC dominance.

Kenny Pickett (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

To be clear, Narduzzi’s best season ever with Putt was in 2021 when the Panthers went 11-3. It was his first double digit win season. It was a hell of a year. There’s no question about that.

However, it’s the second part of his quote he might want to be careful with. Playing the likes of Wake Forest, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Virginia isn’t the same as playing in the B1G. Even the top of the ACC doesn’t compare to the B1G or the SEC.

Pat Narduzzi (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Traditionally in the ACC, you have Clemson, a big gap and then a mixture of everyone else. In the Big Ten, you have to run through Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Iowa. You put those squads up against the traditional top six teams in the ACC, and it could get very ugly.

It would get much worse if you did it between the ACC and the SEC.

So, Narduzzi better be very careful what he wishes for. Does Pitt really want to play a schedule that includes all the B1G teams listed above?

Pat Narduzzi takes a shot at the Big Ten (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I doubt it!