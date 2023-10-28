Pat McAfee: ‘We Might Be Looking At Jim Harbaugh’s Last Year As Michigan Head Coach’

Videos by OutKick

There’s still much to be determined in the Michigan Wolverines sign stealing scandal, but Pat McAfee already believes Jim Harbaugh may be on the way out in Ann Arbor.

McAfee on College GameDay compared the situation to the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal, saying that sign stealing has always been a part of baseball, but the 2017 team took it too far. He also brought up the New England Patriots, who went too far to try and get signals from opposing teams.

Similarly, McAfee believes that Michigan went too far under Jim Harbaugh.

He closed by saying it “feels like all signs are bad,” which means we “might be looking at Jim Harbaugh’s last year as the Michigan Wolverines head coach,” a surprising turn of events after their dominance the past two seasons.

It feels like we might be looking at Jim Harbaugh's last year as the Michigan Head Coach..



Will Jim Harbaugh Survive In Michigan?

It’s seemed like every day there’s more news or information revealed about the Wolverines’ sign stealing efforts. Opposing coaches have commented, new video is released, or we learn that NCAA investigators are interviewing staffers.

There’s still much to be determined, including how much Harbaugh knew and when he knew it.

But McAfee has a point; all signs at this point seem to be pointing towards the 59-year-old head coach paying some kind of substantial price for it. With how successful he’s been though, especially the past two years, the Michigan athletic department may hope to dole out some sort of punishment without firing him.

With an investigation likely to drag on beyond the end of the season and Michigan in prime position to return to the College Football Playoff, it could lead to a situation where Harbaugh wins a National Championship. Only to be fired for cheating soon afterwards.

Stay tuned.