Pat McAfee Signs New Contract with WWE

Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE, the company announced Thursday.

McAfee has served as the analyst alongside Michael Cole for Friday Night SmackDown since April 2021. For you old-timers, this means McAfee is the Jerry Lawler to Cole’s Jim Ross.

McAfee is also now a wrestler. Well, sort of.

McAfee is no Kenny Omega in the ring (who is?). But he’s not bad. One could say he’s a natural. This past April, McAfee made his debut at WrestleMania 38 in a win over Theory.

McAfee now has a better win-loss record at WrestleMania (1-0) than The Undertaker (23-2). Just the facts.

That said, McAfee did get beat up by Mr. McMahon after his match:

McAfee looks to redeem himself at SummerSlam against Happy Corbin. Think he can do it?

It has been quite the past 12 months for McAfee. In 2021, he signed a four-year deal with FanDuel at a rate of $30 million per year. For context, McAfee makes more talking about sports than Stephen A. Smith and Tony Romo.

It’s unclear if McAfee could take either one in the ring, though. Who knows?

“The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come,” WWE said in a press release.