Pat McAfee Says ‘A**hole’ Live On ESPN, Then Proceeds To List The Employees The Company Allegedly Fired To Hire Him

Videos by OutKick

The No. 1 studio show on ESPN, First Take, welcomed Pat McAfee on Tuesday morning. He joined the usual cast of Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and host Molly Qerim to talk all things football.

But, as McAfee is one to do, he couldn’t help but stir up a little controversy. McAfee has a feud going with Georgia Bulldogs fans and he admits he was happy they lost to Alabama. In the process, he called himself an “asshole” live on ESPN, which for some reason made it to air.

Generally, producers “dump” curse words, but apparently this one got through. Later, McAfee lists all the ESPN employees that the company let go in order to pay him a ton of money. At least, he implies that’s what people think. Mostly because it’s probably true.

Pat McAfee went on ESPN on Tuesday and swore before listing employees that the company allegedly fired in order to pay his salary. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It was a bit awkward, but mostly pretty funny. Especially when Molly Qerim tried to steer everyone back to just talking about football or whatever.

Part of the reason Georgia fans hate McAfee, he says, is that he replaced David Pollack on College GameDay. Granted, now Pollack is away from ESPN, he can freely support noble causes like keeping men out of women’s sports, but I digress.

McAfee’s rant even causes Stephen A. Smith to admit that it’s cathartic to tell people to “go to hell” right before Qerim says “OK, guys, this is a Disney morning show, let’s keep it together.”

Here’s Pat McAfee giving ESPN executives a heart attack by cursing on First Take and talking about people who were laid off before Molly Qerim tries to make the save. pic.twitter.com/2IWvoV6YHr — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 5, 2023

It’s comical to me to see Molly Qerim play the role of a Disney executive here. Except, just like the actual executives, she’s pretending to be offended by McAfee’s commentary. Look at the post from Jimmy Traina, a media reporter.

“Here’s Pat McAfee giving ESPN executives a heart attack,” he writes.

But, they’re not having a heart attack watching this segment. In fact, this is exactly why they hired McAfee in the first place. They want him to push the envelope and get people talking about ESPN. That’s why they didn’t “dump” him saying “asshole.”

Whoops, how did that get through the censors!? They can play dumb, but we all see the game here.