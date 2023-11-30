David Pollack Takes A Strong Stand For Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

David Pollack is making his stance on males competing against women in sports perfectly clear:

He’s 100% against it and thinks the nonsense needs to end.

Males competing against females has become a growing issue, and has been under a spotlight ever since Lia Thomas crushed and dominated women in the pool.

There have been several other instances of males identifying as women competing against and sometimes even hurting actual women.

Now, it seems like the tide might be turning.

David Pollack tweets in support of protecting women’s sports.. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

David Pollack tweets support for women’s sports.

The support of protecting women’s sports and spaces has been growing, and has been spearheaded by strong female voices like Sage Steele and Michele Tafoya.

I'm honored to welcome @Michele_Tafoya on my podcast.



We discuss:



– The truth about her NBC exit

– Her new football movie

– Americans supporting terrorists

– Men ruining women's sports

– Her special message for the OutKick audience.



FULL INTERVIEW: pic.twitter.com/4qN7S6NMh6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 20, 2023

You can now add David Pollack to the list. The former Georgia football star tweeted the following Thursday morning:

WOMEN’S SPORTS IS NOT

A TRANSFER PORTAL FOR

MEDIOCRE MALE ATHLETES

WHO COMPETE AS WOMEN. If you’re a #GirlDad, there is no way you want your babygirl competing against men. It isn’t fair, nor is it physically and mentally healthy. #SaveWomensSports

You can check out the awesome tweet and graphic below.

WOMEN'S SPORTS IS NOT

A TRANSFER PORTAL FOR

MEDIOCRE MALE ATHLETES

WHO COMPETE AS WOMEN.



If you're a #GirlDad, there is no way you want your babygirl competing against men. It isn't fair, nor is it physically and mentally healthy. #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/yUKWie4FvF — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 30, 2023

Pollack uses his voice to defend women’s sports.

It seems like with every passing day that there are more and more people speaking out and stepping up to protect women’s spaces and sports.

As stated above, Sage Steele and Michele Tafoya have been great voices when it comes to protecting women’s sports, many at OutKick have done the same and it seems like more and more people across the country are starting to pay attention.

It simply comes down to science. Males are biologically different from women. You can disagree, but then you’re disagreeing with reality. Males are bigger, faster and stronger on average than women. It’s not fair, and we’ve seen it play out over and over again. Lea Thomas, a male, was re-writing record books while identifying as a woman after being a mediocre swimmer when identifying as a guy. Why do we think that was? Could it possibly be the inherent biological advantages? The answer is a resounding yes.

Lia Thomas destroyed women in the pool. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Fortunately, people are starting to say enough is enough, and David Pollack is one of them. Credit to him and everyone else speaking up. We need to come back down to reality, and stop ignoring basic realities of life. Let me know your thoughts on transgender athletes at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.