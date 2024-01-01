Pat McAfee Furious Referees Don’t Flag Roughing The Kicker Against Michigan For Crushing Alabama Punter

Videos by OutKick

Would it even be a major American football game if there weren’t some kind of officiating controversy!? OK, officiating controversy might be a tad strong. But, officials certainly could have penalized Michigan for roughing the kicker — or at the very least running into the kicker — against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Following a Michigan touchdown drive that tied the game at seven, Alabama quickly went three-and-out. The Crimson Tide sent their punter, James Burnip, onto the field for a fourth-and-three kick.

On his first kick, Burnip didn’t hit the ball square but that actually worked out in Alabama’s favor. The Michigan returner had to run up to field the ball and muffed the catch. The Crimson Tide recovered and ultimately scored a touchdown.

On his second kick, Burnip made much better contact. So, too, did Michigan defender Kechaun Bennett. But, Burnip connected with the football. Bennett connected with Burnip’s right leg.

Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter, lost it when the referees did not flag Bennett on the play while his co-hosts on the alternate ESPN broadcast applauded the decision.

HE RAN RIGHT THRU JAMES BURNIP#PMSCFBRoseBowl pic.twitter.com/vsT4XREOu2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 1, 2024

Either penalty — roughing or running into the kicker — would have given Alabama a first down since it was fourth-and-three.

However, officials did not make a call.

It didn’t end up hurting Alabama, at least not immediately, as Michigan punted the ball back after one first down.

Although Burnip remained down on the field for a lengthy period, he eventually limped off.

ESPN commentator Pat McAfee went off after Michigan defender Kechaun Bennett hit Alabama punter James Burnip without drawing a penalty. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Alabama’s next series, the Tide went three-and-out again.

Burnip returned to the field and delivered a 49-yard kick.

No harm, no foul, apparently.