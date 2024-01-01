J.J. McCarthy Performs Barefoot Meditation Routine Prior To Michigan Rose Bowl Matchup Against Alabama

Videos by OutKick

Most athletes have pregame routines. They vary wildly from player to player. Some involve superstitions, others just listen to music and warm up. But, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy went full barefoot meditation mode prior to the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

We don’t know what McCarthy might have visualized during his session. Probably not last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU.

Michigan QB, J.J. McCarthy going through a meditation routine prior to the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/KRTh6Fb2pQ — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) January 1, 2024

According to The Athletic, McCarthy practices “Pranayama breathing exercises, a mindfulness technique familiar to yoga practitioners” during his pregame meditation.

During his sessions — which he performs prior to every game — he wears earbuds set to a specific radio frequency.

“It’s kind of like white noise,” McCarthy said. “It does some things I can’t even really describe.”

There you have it. J.J. McCarthy = certified yogi.

J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines walks off the field before the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the meditation and breathing exercises didn’t help him on the first drive. In fact, on the first play of the game, McCarthy made an atrocious decision that should have ended with an Alabama interception.

JJ MCCARTHY ALMOST THROWS AN INT ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE ROSE BOWL

pic.twitter.com/slov17p5hO — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 1, 2024

Fortunately for Michigan and their junior quarterback, the Alabama defender stepped out of bounds just before leaping up to make the interception. Upon review, referees reversed the call to an incomplete pass.

In last year’s playoff loss against TCU, McCarthy threw a pick-six during Michigan’s second possession.

He then threw a second pick-six in the third quarter.

Trying to erase that memory is not going to be easy against the Alabama Crimson Tide defense.

Neither is making people forget about the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the Michigan program this season.

But, that’s what’s on their plate in the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide.