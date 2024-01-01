JJ McCarthy’s GF Became A Star One Year Ago Today, Annie Agar Enjoys God’s Country, Internet Buzzes Over Lane Kiffin’s Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

Hello? This thing on? It’s been a while! Missed you guys, but I’m BACK — and on the gambling heater of a lifetime. Will JJ McCarthy keep it going for me here in a bit? Who knows, but we’re gonna have fun along the way.

More on my bye week gambling exploits — and a trip down memory lane with JJ McCarthy — here in a bit.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps — the one where I’m coming to you from a backroad in Alabama because I’m going on a duck hunting excursion this week in Arkansas. True story. Nothing like a little 14-hour trip to ring in the new year. What could go wrong?

Hope everyone had a good Christmas/New Year’s eve. We all still nursing hangovers at this time of day? I’m not!

I’m 30 with a sick 2-year-old. That’s all the excuse I needed to throw some filets on the grill last night and park my ass in bed by 10:30. See ya later, 2023. Good riddance, too, because I’m still reeling from the Dolphins getting steamrolled by Baltimore yesterday.

Can’t wait for the Bills on Sunday night. Should be fun. Dolphins always do well on primetime.

Anyway, enough of that. We’re not here to look back today. It’s Jan. 1, so we’re gonna look ahead …

Wait! Just kidding. We ARE gonna look back to one year ago today, because it was the day that JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend went internet viral during the semifinal game against TCU. Seeing as he’s about to sling the rock here in a few minutes, I figured it would be a good primer.

What else do ya’ll feel like talking about today? Annie Agar enjoying God’s country in cowboy boots? Absolutely. The internet making the same joke about Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend after the Peach Bowl win? A few days old, but still funny.

I’ll also get to my week gambling, and this fitness influencer who’s under attack from the mob for wearing body paint to a gym. We just can’t have nice things in this country, can we?

OK, it’s almost kickoff time out in Newsom’s California and I’m about to lose ya’ll, so let’s get this class going.

Gear up for Michigan-Alabama with a trip down memory lane with JJ McCarthy

No wasting time today. We’ve got bets to make and Buffalo Wild Wings’ to cram into.

Sound random? Nope! That’s what we’re doing today. As I said, we’re en route to Stuttgart, Arkansas — the Duck Hunting capital of the world — to … murder some ducks this week. Boy’s trip with the Dean Clan.

I’m not a hunter. Got a family full of ’em, but I reckon it skipped me for whatever reason. Don’t mind it at all, just not my thing. Not patient enough for it. But I heard there was an open bar at the lodge we’re staying at and between that and spending a couple days blowing stuff up, I was sold.

Anyway, all that to say we’re stopping in Dothan, Alabama today to spend the night and watch the Bama game at a Buffalo Wild Wings. Buckle up.

Side note, and I know I’ve told you this before but it’s worth repeating: the burger at BWW is the best one I’ve ever had. True story. Trust me.

Anyway X2 — all THAT to say that it’s been a year since JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, went mega-viral during last year’s semifinal game and it’s been off to the races ever since.

I wrote about it then, so I’ll write about it again now. Only fair. For those who forget, ESPN refused to stop showing her for most of the second half, and the internet reacted accordingly.

Katya and JJ recently celebrated their big five-year anniversary, so they’re still going strong. I’d imagine she’ll be out at the Rose Bowl today, so head on a swivel.

Can’t wait to see the second act.

ESPN cutting to JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend every other play pic.twitter.com/JDel2RZT2B — Noah (@PrimeNoah24) January 1, 2023

How many times will ESPN show JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend? pic.twitter.com/EvdDnYkCcw — Cody (@_codyriley) December 31, 2022

Espn panning over to JJ McCarthy girlfriend every 30 seconds like it’s an office episode — John (@iam_johnw) December 31, 2022

Take a drink every time ESPN shows JJ McCarthy’s family and girlfriend — Scott Boase (@sboasey) December 31, 2022

Is the ESPN cameraman Brent Musburger because he is obsessed with JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend — Matt (@mattcarlson53) December 31, 2022

The internet had jokes for Lane Kiffin

Give em hell tonight, JJ McCarthy.

(Not really — the Dean car has decided to put it all on Bama moneyline because we’re obviously not rooting for Michigan while sitting at a bar in Dothan).

Yours truly was rooting for Ole Miss last weekend because we’re very pro-Lane Kiffin around here and I had money on the Rebels team total over 21.5. No sweat bet if I’ve ever seen one.

Anyway, the Lane Train posted a cute picture of him and girlfriend Sally Rychlak after the game in front of the scoreboard, and everybody and their mother came in HOT with the obvious age joke.

Rychlak, for those who don’t know, is an Ole Miss alumnus and current Major Gift Officer at SMU. According to Linkedin, which is still a thing, she graduated in 2019 and was also a cheerleader back in the day.

Take it away, Twitter!

#38-25 🔥 Great scoreboard in this pic!!! pic.twitter.com/PwyMDYecGi — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 31, 2023

You and your daughter look great coach! — SnoopySparty🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@SnoopySparty7) December 31, 2023

nice of that freshman to take a pic with you! — Ray (@MLBFiles) December 31, 2023

Great picture of you and your daughter, Coach! Congrats on the win too. — Who cares (@whocares_1000) December 31, 2023

Hotty toddy got the age setting set pretty low i see — Osp (@OspTheOG) December 31, 2023

Annie Agar goes cowgirl, college football gambling and body paint drama

Hotty toddy gosh almighty! Love Lane. Big 2024 for those two. I can feel it.

OK, let’s rapid-fire this class into the final bell because I’ve got places to be and bets to win.

Speaking of … like I said, I spent all last week on the biggest heater of my life. Seriously, I felt bad for the fellas over at the Hard Rock app at one point. This little gem from Saturday night was the cherry on top of a string of winners:

What a damn rush!

The two CeeDee props hit pretty immediately thanks to the 92-yard bomb, but the others were a sweat. I turned it off at the end because I was so annoyed and then watched the last Detroit drive on my phone while the First Lady and I binged some Kitchen Nightmares.

May not seem like a lot to some you high-rollers, but after my bank account got bent over this holiday season, it was nice to win one. Busch Lights for everyone!

As for tonight, I guess I like Bama. Don’t really feel great about any of it, but when in Dothan, you bet with Saint Nick.

Feel like Washington wins it tonight. Texas is never, ever back. I’ve learned that over the years.

Next!

I know OutKick covered this like the OJ trial last week (SeanJo!), but we have an update on our naked body painter out west:

‘Naked’ woman ripped for wearing body paint to gym issues defiant mock apology after brutal backlash https://t.co/axqobTwbgc pic.twitter.com/BaosdlmTIA — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2024

I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgive. I am simply here to apologize. https://t.co/cbj8Ujy1Ur — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 30, 2023

The community notes at the bottom there is A+ stuff. Elon’s new Twitter has been shaky at best, but the community notes addition gets me every time.

Natalie Reynolds apology is to be taken as satire and not in anyway apologetic for the morally sickening video she made in the gym.

What a way to start the new year!

Finally, here’s Nightcaps regular Annie Agar starting 2024 at the ranch for literally no reason at all:

Let’s talk some Sunday dinner sex with Danica Patrick and friends to end the day

Giddy-up, Annie!

Now, before we go, I’m sure plenty of you have some solid New Years resolutions cooking starting today. You won’t follow through on any of them because we’re all lazy Americans and life gets in the way, but today we’re all fired up to turn our lives around for the next calendar year.

I personally don’t really have one. I reckon getting better at golf so I can stop spending half my paycheck on golf balls would be a good one, but who has the time for that? At this point, you get what you get with me on the course, and that’s plenty of drinking and double-bogeys, mixed in with a miraculous eagle on the only Par-5 on the back nine.

Never fails.

Anyway, for those who want to improve their sex lives in 2024, Danica Patrick’s buddy suggests airing out your grievances every Sunday over your chicken casserole.

Sounds like a trap to me, but give it a whirl if you’d like!

Now, go and put the house on Alabama!

Happy 2024.

Is JJ McCarthy in store for a big night?