Pat McAfee Responds To Criticism After ESPN Layoffs

Pat McAfee’s been the public face of criticism from ESPN viewers.

And the talk show host responded on Twitter with a lengthy statement about his show and its team.

ESPN’s latest round of layoffs has affected a number of prominent on-air talent personalities.

Notable names include David Pollack, Steve Young, Todd McShay and others such as Jalen Rose and Suzy Kolber.

Many critics have suggested that McAfee’s contract with ESPN, reportedly for $85 million, was responsible for some big names being let go. Even though that’s almost certainly not the case.

McAfee decided to respond to those attacks, and essentially took the high road against the critics.

“Built on stone. I did a lot of reflecting about our show’s journey while I was getting murdered on the internet today (hell yeah).. all roads lead back to how honored I am to be the leader of such a talented group and how lucky I am to be a part of this team (a few missing from pics and a couple I couldn’t tag)… We do our thing. We enjoy ourselves. And we never blink. ” McAfee said.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

His tweet continued:

“… Basement, box truck, world stoppage.. you name it.. the show rolls on We’re very pumped to be joining ESPN and our goal is that “Mass exits” are never a thing again.. we hope to help that.. obviously that’s a lofty goal but, that’s how I truly look at life… I wish we could’ve worked alongside a lot of the folks that got released today. Some absolute legends, that we all respect, in the sports media world were trending today for losing jobs. That sucks.. no matter how you slice it.”

McAfee concluded, “We’re gonna continue to control the things we can control.. try to do daily sports coverage in an entertaining and informative fashion.. and be thankful for all of the opportunities that have been earned thru a lot of hard work and commitment from the group of dudes I get to call coworkers. Have an incredible weekend. Cheers from all of us at #PMSLive.”

Those blaming McAfee for the layoffs aren’t pointing their fingers at the right people.

ESPN’s been signing ill-advised contracts with talent for years, and made further poor investment decisions.

The groundwork for these cuts was laid long before McAfee signed his deal.

Corporations also often make investments they believe will pay off with direct viewership and advertising dollars. Something that ESPN clearly assumes McAfee will deliver.

Media layoffs are never something to celebrate, and there’s plenty of blame to go around with this many cuts. But in this instance, it’s clearly not fair to point the finger at Pat McAfee.