Pat McAfee Hilariously Interrupts Rece Davis During Jalen Milroe ‘LANK’ Explanation On College GameDay

Videos by OutKick

Pat McAfee has become one of the biggest stars in sports media over the last handful of years due to his genuine authenticity. The former NFL punter is just a normal guy which makes him a wildcard in today’s media landscape and his personality was on full display when he interrupted Rece Davis during Monday’s edition of College GameDay.

In what could very well be the funniest moment in the show’s almost 40-year history, Davis began introducing a segment about Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and the phrase ‘LANK.’ The acronym, which stands for ‘Let A Naysayer Know,’ has been Milroe’s go-to reminder throughout the year and was essentially adopted as the Crimson Tide’s phrase following their home loss to Texas earlier in the season.

McAfee thought that the phrase stood for something else and couldn’t let Davis get through the monologue without interrupting him.

“That is not what I thought,” McAfee said. “Let a naysayer know? Of course. It got real tight, it got real tight up here,” he said before the entire set completely lost it.

The easily offended – which likely included some of McAfee’s bosses at ESPN – will take offense to his comments and try to throw the racism tag at him. In reality, McAfee was just being himself and thinking the same thing the vast majority of viewers were thinking as Davis began his explanation of ‘LANK.’

The segment may have gone entirely off the rails and may not have exactly been HR-friendly, but it’s these unscripted moments from McAfee and the crew that keep viewers coming back to a way-too-long preview show talking about college football.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris