Pat McAfee Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Be Voted Into Hall Of Fame

Pat McAfee, the former Colts punter turned broadcaster, is among the 129 modern-era nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. While it’s undoubtedly an honor, McAfee doesn’t want to be voted in.

McAfee was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He played in every game but one during his eight-season career in Indianapolis. Throughout his time in Indy, McAfee was selected to two Pro Bowls (2014 and 2016).

The 35-year-old surprisingly called it quits following the 2016 campaign to step into the media world and has found nothing but success. McAfee now hosts a national radio show with a huge following and recently joined ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ as a co-host.

McAfee learned that he was one of the 129 nominees for the Hall during his radio show on Tuesday afternoon.

While he was shocked and appreciative, he quickly told listeners that he should not be voted in.

“Don’t vote me in, but this is cool to even be acknowledged,” McAfee said, before explaining that he didn’t “play long enough” or “did not have a big enough contribution to the game” to get voted into the Hall of Fame.

It is AWESOME to be on this list#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/to6B4UvYzo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 20, 2022

McAfee went on to plead that Shane Lechler, who punted 17 seasons in the NFL, should get everyone’s vote.

Currently, Ray Guy is the only punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The list of modern-era nominees will be shortened down to 25 in November, and 15 finalists will then be announced in January.