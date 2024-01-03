Pat McAfee Says Aaron Rodgers Wasn’t Implying That Jimmy Kimmel Is On The Epstein Client List

Videos by OutKick
On Tuesday, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he mentioned Jimmy Kimmel in connection with the Epstein client list. He did so during his weekly paid appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.
But on Wednesday, McAfee clarified what he thought he Rodgers was saying about Kimmel. Specifically, McAfee says Rodgers wasn’t suggesting that Kimmel is actually on the list, but rather was just “trying to talk shit” to the TV host.
As a reminder, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and was discussing NFL conspiracy theories.
As Rodgers was explaining the Super Bowl logo theory to McAfee, co-host A.J. Hawk snidely remarked, “Does this have something to do with the Epstein list?”
A smirk immediately creeped over Rodgers’ face.
“That’s supposed to be coming out soon,” Rodgers said while chuckling. “A lot of people — including Jimmy Kimmel — are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”
Most people took that comment as an implication that Rodgers thinks Kimmel’s name is on the Epstein client list.
One of those people was Jimmy Kimmel, who then threatened legal action against the NFL quarterback.
Pat McAfee goes to bat for Aaron Rodgers, says he was just talking trash to Jimmy Kimmel and not accusing him of anything
Other important context to note: there is history between Rodgers and Kimmel with regards to the Epstein client list. Rodgers previously brought up the list on McAfee’s show and Kimmel played the clip on his own late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and referred to Rodgers as a “tin-foil hatter.”
Clearly, there’s — at the very least — some tension between the two celebrities. So, on Wednesday’s show, McAfee addressed the feud and said Rodgers was just trying to stir the pot and didn’t actually accuse Kimmel of anything specific.
Though, McAfee implied that he did NOT speak to Rodgers about his true intentions.
“There were some things that were, probably, I mean we’ll have to hear from Aaron on that, meant to be shit talk joke that can become a very serious allegation that leads to a massive overnight story,” McAfee said.
“I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position but I think Aaron was just trying to talk shit,” the ESPN host continued.
Later, McAfee apologized that his show played a role in “serious allegations” and a “negative” story.
I see everyone’s point of view here, and I do think McAfee is probably right.
Kimmel previously made fun of Rodgers for talking about the Epstein list and with people thinking the list was coming out on Tuesday, Rodgers wanted to take a jab at the TV host.
All Rodgers said was that “Jimmy Kimmel is hoping the list doesn’t come out.” That COULD mean he thinks Kimmel is on the list. But it doesn’t have to.
That’s probably also why Kimmel threatened legal action if Rodgers “keeps it up.”
He knows there’s not much legal ground to stand on with that one comment.
But, we’ll have to wait and see what Rodgers says next.
Can’t wait.
