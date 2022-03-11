Passenger Porn Gets Woman Bumped To First Class

Videos by OutKick

A virtual trip through the mile high club enabled one airline passenger to get the bump to first class. Melanie Schofield was merely a spectator when the man sitting next her bypassed the in-flight movie options and turned on some adult entertainment to pass the time instead.

One would assume it was a long, hard flight.

In a TikTok about the shocking actions of her creepy compadre in coach, Schofield detailed what ultimately led to her move to first class: “When the old man you’re sitting next to on the plane starts watching plane p@rn so you tell the flight attendants and now you’re sitting first class.”

Schofield, 19, captioned her TikTok by saying “only cried for like ten minutes so we’re gucci,” which I assume means “I’m good” in Gen Z vernacular.

Schofield didn’t mention which airline she was aboard when the friendly skies turned into gross guys. But she did later say the man was watching porn on his phone, leading even a novice sleuth to cross wifi-less budget birds Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines off the list.

Of course, the man could’ve downloaded the porn on his phone pre-flight, nullifying the need for wifi. That’s a bold move, but you can’t exactly rule it out for someone who watches people take a trip to Pound Town while on a trip himself.

“Within five seconds of looking at him, I notice he is typing on his phone, ‘sex on a plane,’ and he begins watching pornography of people having sex on a plane,” Schofield told the Daily Dot.

Shortly thereafter, Schofield alerted flight attendants who quickly moved her away from the pervert.

“For the entire flight, I was upset and scared,” she added. “But I’m grateful the flight attendants helped me and that I was able to get out of an unsafe situation.”

Sounds like she barely escaped what could well have been a sticky situation.

