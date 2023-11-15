Say Hello To Arizona Athlete Paris Mikinski

Videos by OutKick

Arizona Wildcats athlete Paris Mikinski has all the makings to be a star online.

As OutKick’s loyal readers know, there are different tiers to success on social media in the influencing game and sports world. The top tier is where you find people like Olivia Dunne.

They have 10+ million total followers, have built monster brands and are unstoppable. Right beneath Dunne are people like Paige Spiranac and right beneath that is where you find the upcoming stars like a Jess Gardner.

That fourth tier is generally college athletes just starting to build followings, but those numbers can explode overnight.

That’s where we find Wildcats track and field athlete Paris Mikinski.

Is Arizona athlete Paris Mikinski Instagram’s next big star? (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paris Mikinski is making a name for herself online.

I found myself scrolling social media as I often do for my job here at OutKick when I stumbled across Mikinski.

Naturally, being a Big J journalist required me to dig a bit deeper. Mikinski has 22.9K followers on TikTok and another 14.4K on Instagram.

That’s right in the sweet spot for tier four. The audience is starting to come, but it’s not there just yet. Good news for her is she’s getting the OutKick bump, and we all know what that means.

Prepare for those numbers to skyrocket.

The sophomore for the Wildcats has already had some success with her jumping. She appeared in five meets last season, finished 15th at the PAC-12 Championships and cleared a personal best of 1.73m. If I had to make that jump – which is 5’8″ – I would likely die.

Her mother is also a former Nike athlete who holds the pentathlon high jump world record, according to her Arizona bio.

Paris also appears to be a country music fan, judging from the post below, and as OutKick readers know, this publication is firmly pro-country music.

Will Paris Mikinski be Instagram’s next big star? It’s impossible to say, but the potential is certainly there. All we know for sure is she now has the OutKick boost, and we’ll see where it goes from here.