Parents Criticized For Taking Son To Hooters For His 5th Birthday

Talk about a birthday a kid will never forget. This kid’s 5th birthday is one of those. That’s because his parents took him to Hooters to celebrate.

Darby Allison, the mother of the 5-year-old, a self-proclaimed pickle connoisseur from Iowa, shared a video of her son’s big day. In the clip, which currently has more than 9.4 million views on TikTok, Hooters Girls sing happy birthday to the smiling youngster

5-year-old celebrating his birthday at Hooters (Image Credit: Darby Allison/TikTok)

No harm, no foul right? Not exactly. There were plenty of opinions shared in the comment section of the viral video that was captioned “Shouldn’t have told them it was your birthday buddy.”

Some of those comments criticized the parents for taking him to Hooters for his birthday.

One of the detractors, who doesn’t really seem qualified to comment, said, “Who brings a child to Hooters? I’m not American, and I really don’t understand the whole Hooters thing.”

“Why would they bring him there, at that age, for his bday?!,” said another buzzkill.

A third added, “What the f*ck is wrong with these parents and what waitress let the child in???”

Hooters Is Family Friendly Isn’t It?

Get a grip people. They didn’t take the kid to a strip joint. Luckily, for the sake of humanity, the overwhelming majority of the comments weren’t negative.

There were many wishing the kid a happy birthday and plenty of jokes about how he was ready to give up playing with his toys when he got home. As there should be. No children were harmed in the making of this video.

Hooters Girls sang the kid happy birthday with long sleeve shirts and short on. That said, taking a kid to Hooters wouldn’t be my first choice to for a 5-year-old’s birthday, but I’m not judging anyone that does.