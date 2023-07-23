Parents Of A 20-Year-Old Woman Not Happy After Her Much Older Plastic Surgeon Boyfriend Gave Her Breast Implants

Videos by OutKick

A 20-year-old woman revealed recently that she showed up to her parents’ house with a new set of boobs without telling them about her addition. Her parents appeared to be unhappy about their daughter’s new additions.

Adding to the fun of it all is the fact that her 47-year-old boyfriend, who happens to be a plastic surgeon, gave them to her. This particular story of love between two people, and the family dynamics associated with that love, comes to us from Reddit.

Cosmetic Surgeon Shows Female Patient Breast Implant Samples and Talk About Her Future Surgery. (Image Credit: Getty)

In particular, a subreddit called AgeGap, which sells itself as a “reasonably safe place to discuss age gap relationships and seek advice on them.” A user by the name of “EnhancedByHim,” who it should be pointed out has since deleted their account, posted the topic.

Did she fly too close to the sun with what she revealed and decided to delete her account? Was it all completely made up? Both are viable options for why the user no longer exists. Either way I’m prepared, if you are, to take a deeper dive here.

The user titled her discussion, which was screenshot by some hero on Twitter, “My (20F) boyfriend (47M) gave me breast implants and it’s kinda f*cking my parents up.”

She goes on to explain how the breast implants were a birthday gift for her from her boyfriend. She then throws in how much she likes them.

“By ‘gave’ I don’t mean ‘paid for,’ I mean he is a plastic surgeon and he did them himself for my birthday,” she says. “And they are AMAZING. I’m a firm, bouncy D-cup now and it f*cking rocks.”

Breast Implants Might Be The Least Of Their Concerns

As big of a fan as she is of her boyfriend’s work, her parents weren’t as impressed. Their attempts to not look at her chest told her all she needed to know.

“On my last visit to my parents they were afraid to say anything but of course they noticed, like they were very obviously not staring, especially my dad,” the woman continued.

That has to be tough. The last thing you want after receiving such a gift is for it to be ignored. Mom and dad are obviously in the wrong for that move.

“My therapist will probably tell me I got them in order to get his attention… gah, who knows?,” she continued. “Anyway, not posting because this is a dilemma or anything, it’s just a funny thing. Hope everyone is having a great week.”

That’s incredible, probably fake, but incredible nonetheless. Again, I hope it’s a true story. Although, mom and dad had to know that dating the older plastic surgeon was going to result in a “bouncy D-cup” at some point, right?