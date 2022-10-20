Paolo Banchero Felt ‘Like A Zoo Animal’ Playing At Duke

If you’re a projected NBA lottery draft pick, you’re probably a big deal on your college campus.

The first overall pick of this year’s draft, Duke Blue Devils’ Paolo Banchero, attested to being frequently followed on campus, noting that it went a bit too far at times.

Banchero spoke on his one-year campaign at Duke, admitting that he appreciated his time at Durham while also feeling like a “zoo animal” due to the repeated intrusions on privacy he experienced.

Paolo Banchero has committed to Duke! This kid is a stud Duke Nation! 😈pic.twitter.com/WdGoHrBVrH — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) August 20, 2020

Banchero Felt Caged At Duke

The young player said students recorded his every move and that unfamiliar Duke students would arrive at this dorm to introduce their families to him.

PAOLO BANCHERO GOES NO. 1 TO THE ORLANDO MAGIC IN THE NBA DRAFT

“Sometimes it’d feel like you was, like, a zoo animal or something, bro,” Banchero said, speaking with teammate RJ Hampton on The Young Basketball Person Podcast (points for originality).

“They would like, on God, in class, you would see them over there whispering about you. Like, staring at you.”

Banchero added,

“I open my door and it’s a mom, dad, their daughter who goes to Duke and, like, they’re little brother,” Banchero recalled. “And, I’m just like, ‘Damn.'”

Paolo Banchero was completely unguardable at certain points last night. His unbelievable offensive skill set was on full display. He’s one of the most purely NBA ready freshman Duke has ever had.



pic.twitter.com/bf2VC4jjSi — Duke Digest (@DukeDigest) November 10, 2021

Banchero’s off-the-court commentary rarely delves into negative aspects of his journey to the NBA, so calling out his former campus for their lack of student-athlete privacy may prove to be a resounding issue for Duke athletes.

OutKick reached out to Duke for comment on privacy guidelines for student-athletes, with no statement provided as of current reporting.

"It's a blessing."



No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero talks about his historic rookie debut after dropping 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for the Magic! pic.twitter.com/Mshh8qyVqj — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2022

In just one season with the Blue Devils, the 6-foot-10 power forward played his way to prominence and stole the show throughout March Madness. As a freshman, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

“It was a good experience, though,” Banchero admitted. “I definitely enjoyed it.”

In a three-way battle for No. 1 overall, Banchero beat Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith for Orlando’s top pick.

The 19-year-old showed off why he was the draft pack’s alpha in his regular-season debut on Wednesday night: tallying 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Paolo Banchero was HISTORIC, becoming the first No. 1 overall pick to drop 20+ PTS, 5+ REB, and 5+ AST in their NBA debut since LeBron James in 2003! pic.twitter.com/RrQwbl5h7r — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2022