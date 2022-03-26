Panthers WR Shi Smith Arrested For Weapons Possession

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of marijuana, and speeding in his hometown of South Carolina, WSOC-TV’s DaShawn Brown reports.

Smith was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a Schedule I drug and speeding between 16 to 24 mph over the speed limit. — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) March 25, 2022

While the team is aware of his arrest, they declined to comment as it is a pending legal matter.

ESPN’s David Newton reports Smith’s charges included possession of a narcotic — weed — with intent to distribute, according to public records.

The 23-year-old was released on a $5,000 bond for the narcotic charge and an additional $1,000 bond for the gun-related charge. The 23-year-old has a court date set for June 14, which is scheduled to be the second day of Carolina’s four-day minicamp, ESPN reports.

Check back for updates.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving all new users an instant bonus of $150 when they sign up and place a bet during the 2022 men’s NCAA basketball tournament — bet $5 on any team during the tournament and you’ll automatically get $150 in site credit . New users can read more about this bonus and ock in this offer by clicking this link.