Panthers Owner David Tepper Is Being Investigated For Failed $800M Training Facility

The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is being investigated for allegedly using public funds in a failed bid for a new training facility.

In 2020, Tepper revealed a plan to build the 245-acre facility in Rock Hill, SC, that would cost $800 million. Earlier this year, the project was terminated after facing legal obstacles.

In November, law enforcement officials in South Carolina first announced interest in an investigation into the project.

#BREAKING @panthers CEO David Tepper and his company is being investigated by the York County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from SLED, the SC AG, and the 16th Circuit Solicitor. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/142TlmIvzQ — Maggie Brown (@MaggieAbrown_) December 2, 2022

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett released a joint statement on Thursday, announcing that an investigation was launched into Tepper’s funding for the project. The investigation has been announced as an inquiry rather than an indictment on Tepper and the Panthers organization.

The joint statement read:

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the transfer to, and subsequent use of public money by the Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and GTRE, the company created to oversee the construction of the Panthers training facility, was initiated by the York County Sheriff to determine whether any laws were violated during that process.

“An investigation is simply an inquiry and should not create any inference that wrongdoing has been committed by any party.”

Last month, the city of Rock Hill tentatively agreed to a $20 million settlement with Tepper’s GT Real Estate.

Interesting statement that just came in about a law enforcement investigation into the finances behind David Tepper and the Panthers' failed Rock Hill HQ… pic.twitter.com/SOxRUuuHG4 — Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) December 2, 2022