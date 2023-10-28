Panthers Matthew Tkachuk Jokes That He Would Give His House To Patrick Kane If It’d Bring Him To Florida

Videos by OutKick

There’s still a major NHL free agent on the market in 3-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane, and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk would like to see Kane head down to South Florida.

He even joked that he would be willing to let Kane have his house if that’s what it took.

Tkachuk was a guest on the Missing Curfew podcast hosted by ex-NHLers Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien. They discussed Kane — who is coming back from offseason surgery after a brief stint with the New York Rangers — and Tkachuk was asked if he’d give former Blackhawks great a call and a sales pitch.

"He can have my house if he wants, if he comes here."



“Hell yeah, I would,” Tkachuk said. “I’ll give him a call and, I don’t know, he can have my house if he comes here.”

Patrick Kane can probably afford to buy his own place. However, it might take an offer like that to get Kane down to South Florida.

The Panthers were one of the teams that appeared to be in the mix for Kane’s services after he finished last season with the Rangers. However, the Cats have been a little slow out of the gate this season and are trailing the Bruins, Leafs, Red Wings, and Lightning in the top-heavy Atlantic Division. It’s not an insurmountable deficit to the division leaders, but it certainly puts them on the back foot.

Who knows what Kane is looking for, but you’ve got to think he’ll sign with a contender. Maybe things will turn around for the Panthers, or maybe Kane is the missing piece. The Panthers only edged their way into the playoffs last year and wound up going on a run to the Cup Finals, even dispatching the mighty Boston Bruins in the process.

Having said that, the weather is nice in South Florida and there’s no state income tax. Maybe that’s enough to get Kane in a Panthers jersey.

