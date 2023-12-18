Panthers Draw Embarrassingly Small Crowd

Videos by OutKick
There were plenty of open seats for the Panthers/Falcons game Sunday.
Carolina beat Atlanta 9-7 in rainy weather conditions and the wet setting combined with the team being terrible led to pretty much nobody showing up.
How bad was attendance at Bank of America Stadium? There were entire sections that were practically empty. Tickets were selling for just a couple dollars, and that still wasn’t enough to entice people to brave through the rain.
Seriously, take a look at the photo below and try not to laugh.
Panthers draw very small crowd for win over Atlanta.
We all know sitting in the rain isn’t ideal. Nobody likes getting wet, but this is just a tough look for Carolina and the team’s fans.
More people couldn’t find rain jackets, bust out a $20, get some tickets and head to the game? Even in bad weather, there’s no reason for that many seats to be open.
You have to ride and die with your team no matter the conditions. We also all know if the Panthers weren’t awful, then more fans would have shown up.
Watching the Panthers in any weather is probably a more miserable experience than getting rained on. The team is awful, and clearly, fans aren’t interested in going the extra mile.
ESPN claimed in the game data that more than 70,000 people were at the stadium. If you believe that, then I have a great oceanfront property in Nebraska with your name on it. Next time, get your hands on a rain jacket and get to the game, Panthers fans. There’s no excuse for this kind of poor attendance. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
I’m with the folks that stayed home on this one. Horrible weather plus a team that was eliminated from the playoffs a long time ago. Sure, the actual tickets may be a few bucks, but factor in parking, 9 dollar beers and hot dogs and then you’d be telling yourself what the heck were you thinking deciding to go to a game where neither team got to 10 points. The couch was clearly the right call on Sunday.
There is absolutely no reason for fans to pay anything for such a wretched product. They were right staying away.