Panthers Draw Embarrassingly Small Crowd

Videos by OutKick

There were plenty of open seats for the Panthers/Falcons game Sunday.

Carolina beat Atlanta 9-7 in rainy weather conditions and the wet setting combined with the team being terrible led to pretty much nobody showing up.

How bad was attendance at Bank of America Stadium? There were entire sections that were practically empty. Tickets were selling for just a couple dollars, and that still wasn’t enough to entice people to brave through the rain.

Steady rain coming down at Bank of America Stadium where the Falcons and Panthers are scoreless after 1Q.



I’m terrible at judging crowd numbers, all I can say is: not a lot. pic.twitter.com/e9HnPZs8fO — Kelli Bartik (@KelliBartik) December 17, 2023

Seriously, take a look at the photo below and try not to laugh.

If you have 4 bucks and a poncho, there’s a seat for you at Bank of America Stadium. pic.twitter.com/6BXcbIn0hf — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 17, 2023

Panthers draw very small crowd for win over Atlanta.

We all know sitting in the rain isn’t ideal. Nobody likes getting wet, but this is just a tough look for Carolina and the team’s fans.

More people couldn’t find rain jackets, bust out a $20, get some tickets and head to the game? Even in bad weather, there’s no reason for that many seats to be open.

You have to ride and die with your team no matter the conditions. We also all know if the Panthers weren’t awful, then more fans would have shown up.

Watching the Panthers in any weather is probably a more miserable experience than getting rained on. The team is awful, and clearly, fans aren’t interested in going the extra mile.

The Carolina Panthers had horrible attendance at Bank of America Stadium against the Falcons. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

ESPN claimed in the game data that more than 70,000 people were at the stadium. If you believe that, then I have a great oceanfront property in Nebraska with your name on it. Next time, get your hands on a rain jacket and get to the game, Panthers fans. There’s no excuse for this kind of poor attendance. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.