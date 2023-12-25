Panthers’ Adam Thielen Thinks Refs Deserve Lump of Coal For Favoring Packers

Videos by OutKick
Adam Thielen believes the Green Bay Packers received favorable officiating for Christmas this year.
The Panthers wideout reacted to Carolina’s 33-30 loss to Green Bay. In his postgame Airing of Grievances, Thielen took umbrage with a late catch by Packers WR Romeo Doubs that could have been ruled a no-catch. Doubs’ catch kept the game-winning drive alive.
Rather than calling it pure luck for the Pack, Thielen criticized the game’s officials.
Thielen sounded like a frustrated player on a 2-13 team.
“I thought they had some questionable calls in the game,” Thielen said, “but usually that’s what you get when you play the Packers. I played the Packers a lot of times. That’s usually what you get.”
Rather than look to the sputtering Panthers offense (which is generous) as the issue, the ex-Viking chose to be a grinch. Carolina’s offense has been a disaster under first-year quarter Bryce Young. In the first quarter, Packers running back Aaron Jones single-handedly accrued more yards on offense (82) than the entirety of the Panthers offense.
To his credit, Thielen pulled off a stunning one-handed catch in the half. Thielen’s performance was worth a lump of coal in his stocking outside of the grab.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok