Adam Thielen’s Wife Hints The End Is Near In Minnesota

After nine years in Minnesota, it appears the end of the road could be near for wide receiver Adam Thielen and that news comes from the ultimate NFL Insider® — his wife.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story post, Caitlin Thielen reacted to Sunday’s 31-24 Wild Card loss to the New York Giants by noting that there could be major life changes coming soon. “And just like that the season and our time here in MN might be at an end [tear emoji](.) Super proud of your attitude this season and always fighting,” Caitlyn wrote to her husband.

I’m no NFL Insider®, but that sure sounds like a wife that understands how the Not For Long league works, especially for an aging 33-year-old wide receiver.

Was Sunday the end for Adam and Caitlyn Thielen in Minnesota? / Instagram Story

While 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns are decent numbers for the No. 2 wide receiver, Thielen will carry a $19.9 million cap hit into the 2023 season and all signs point the Vikings making a business decision.

Such is life in a league that continues to roll on. One minute you’re a fantasy stat machine, the next minute your agent is sending out your resume to teams looking to add a veteran for a one-final ride scenario.

Let’s take a look at the numbers and why Caitlyn knows exactly what’s coming. According to StatMuse, the most productive 33-year-old wide receiver this season was Julio Jones in Tampa Bay where he caught 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

If you go a step forward and look at the 34 and older wide receivers, just A.J. Green and DeSean Jackson were the only two left standing in 2022.

Does this mean Thielen retires and rides out as a Viking for life? It’s possible. Your best bet to find out is by following Caitlyn because she’ll have the news before Adam Schefter.

She’s the ultimate Insider® here.