Pamela Anderson Doubles Down On Claim That Tim Allen Flashed Her On The Set Of ‘Home Improvement,’ Says ‘He Has To Deny It’

Pamela Anderson’s new book, Love, Pamela has made some headlines for some of the claims she makes in it. One of those claims involves Tim Allen flashing his penis at her on the set of Home Improvement back in 1991.

The 55-year-old actress and model says in the book that Allen opened his robe after she walked out of her dressing room. He allegedly cracked a joke and she responded by laughing uncomfortably.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath,” the book reads. “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen responded to the claim with a simple denial. He said, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight Canada, Anderson was asked about Allen’s denial. She doubled down on her claim.

Pamela Is Sticking To Her Story

After going over the story again, she said, “He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in.”

“What If he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that.’ He’d be… a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg. Not that story,” she explained.

“I only talked about really pivotal moments to try to get across that some of these things had happened… in my childhood, in my career. I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things.”

Anderson then explained why she decided to include the never before revealed claims about Allen, “It was because it was my first job, Home Improvement, I felt like that was important to say.”

Now, nobody really knows if this happened except for Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen. I’m definitely not going to pretend that I know one way or another.

But what is known is that Anderson claims this alleged incident took place on the first day of filming. She then appeared in 23 episodes between 1991 and 1993.

Waiting more than 30 years to bring it up seems a little odd to me. But what do I know?