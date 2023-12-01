Paige VanZant’s Mom Makes Her Instagram Debut, Amazon Prime Can’t Find A Patriots Player & Clay Travis Is In ‘Lady Ballers’

Videos by OutKick

I want to start with a simple message from George

• George in Louisiana writes:

Late to the wake-time question you posed, but if your mind and body are ready for the day, then you should get up and go. Break the bonds of the alarm clock and listen to your mind and body. The early time can be peaceful and productive. After sunrise and my morning tea, I can knock out a few things early, and that allows me to sprinkle in a couple nice breaks later in the day. Some mornings I work hard, some mornings I relax, whatever feels right. It is my personal, peaceful, quiet part of the day, and it gets me started right.

I feel your pain with the new streaming and “smart” TV’s. In a search for adequate football coverage, I’ve been sucked into that vortex…I remember when the TV had to warm up, it took a few minutes (seemed like forever) for the picture to come through. We’ve moved beyond that now to a point where the TV needs to boot from scratch if it has lost power. Or it requires me to install an update, with no way out, even though the game is starting now.

And the streaming app I use most is not in the good graces of the TV operating system, so it takes 23 clicks to go from the home screen to the app. Yes, I counted, and I count every damn time now! And that’s the tidbit of knowledge I’ve gleaned about the “smart” TV’s, Check the remote, if it has a shortcut key for the apps you use, then good to go. If not then keep shopping, or switch apps. What a pain…Ain’t technology great!

Kinsey:

George, I was laying there sick in the basement last night just trying to get comfortable and all I kept thinking was how fortunate I am to have two TVs on the wall because there’s no way to watch the Amazon game and flip between channels.

It’s become a real issue for people with just one TV.

The person who can crack the code where all the apps are loaded onto one app like cable will win a Nobel Peace Prize.

Mark my words, George.

Now we’re talking! Hotels, shopping, gambling, office space all needs to be integrated!

We’re getting there, folks. I’m starting to hear about more and more integration, but I need to see a city do it like the Koreans are about to do with that massive mall and ballpark combo. I know malls are a thing of the past, but I think we’re on the cusp of a visionary who is able to combine all of it into one massive complex and it will transform sports projects like when Camden Yards opened.

For a Double-A ballpark, I really like what Manchester has done here.

• Brian B. writes:

While not a casino, the Hilton Garden Inn in Manchester NH is located on the outfield fence for the NH Fisher Cats (AA team for Blue Jays)

• Tyler the Video Game Guy in Georgia writes:

Hey Joe, hope all is well. On the ‘hotels connected to stadiums’ I know I’m biased as a local but The Battery here in Atlanta with the Braves should be considered the standard that others try and emulate. When the Braves moved from the city to Cobb County (where I live) the haters lost their minds that they were moving to the dreaded suburbs. But the old stadium was in a derelict part of town, hard to get to, had zero restaurants or entertainment nearby, etc. With The Battery came not only a new, safer stadium and location but the Battery has been a grand slam destination experience from day one. and it’s only gotten better. The Braves and Battery management have added to the entertainment district each year and there are now dozens of food, drink and family options to experience all connected to the stadium.

And the Omni hotel is literally next door to Truist Field and you can watch a baseball game or stadium concert from the pool! I know Clay and his family have visited and stayed here a few times.

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Feature-g60898-d12867528-zft6217-Omni_Hotel_at_the_Battery_Atlanta.html

Here are some good pics of how well connected the stadium is to the Battery next door. One genius idea that the local community takes advantage of is the green space with large screen literally outside the entrance gate. Families that can’t afford to go into the stadium for the game, or have small kids who won’t sit still, can just set up chairs and sit outside and watch the game on the big screen for free.

https://www.hgor.com/our-work/battery-atl

Something else I think you would find interesting. Marietta Square, ~7 miles from The Battery, has a great dive bar that is built out of a 100+ year old firehouse. Johnny MacCracken’s Celtic Firehouse Pub leans into its history and eclectic ‘old school real ass bar’ feel and eschews the shiny and cookie cutter modern bar. True English/Irish food and the largest liquor and beer menu and in the entire county. The place is massive with multiple bars, courtyard, secret dining and sitting rooms, live music, etc. Just check out these pics to see how cool this place is. The owner is also quite a character and his Facebook feed is a riot.

• Resident Economist Jared P. in Ohio writes:

Probably the biggest obstacle to adding casinos at stadiums is regulation. While bettors can place wagers at any professional sports event in Ohio (as long as the location has a license like Great American Ballpark or Progressive Field), this is not the case in many states. For example, in New Jersey, casinos can only be located in Atlantic City, which is where all the sportsbooks are.

The Meadowlands has lobbied for a casino for years, but voters rejected it. Another example is Florida, which has been in a multiple year battle regarding in-person sports betting because of historical complications with the Seminole tribe.

It’s still an open ended question what sports betting will look like in California, especially after voters in 2022 rejected two different ballot initiatives regarding sports betting.

Kinsey:

The more and more I think about the news this week from Mark Cuban, the more I believe he’s going to be the first one to do what I’m talking about. He’s going to have an active casino running in a new arena once the Adelson family writes the gambling law in Texas.

Give them five years to get this accomplished. Then every sports team ownership group will want what Mark has. It’s coming.

Todd Z. is just taunting his haters at this point!

• Todd Z. writes:

To all the haters. This isn’t a sunset but this was taken in the late evening in Alaska so it’s close.

NFL rule changes and Indy Daryl was on the move over Thanksgiving

• Indy D. writes:

Love all of the content lately! As for NFL rule ideas, my favorite is: make all NFL kickoffs that go through the opposing uprights worth one point. Imagine: start a game up 1-0, even though the other team starts with the ball; down nine? Score a TD, convert the two point conversion, then get one more point on the kick off. I think it would add another strategy element to every game that would be fun to watch and give kickers another way to score points.

Anywho, hope you have a great sun-filled Thursday and here’s a sunset pic from San Marcos, TX over the Thanksgiving holiday! Enjoy!

Screencaps rules change ideas that have been attempted

• Brian C.B. writes:

Random that this topic would come up the week after Turkey Day. It so happens that in Ohio they tried Tom’s overtime rule of pulling off a player after each overtime. I believe they stopped at 6 players a side but what resulted was the longest game in soccer history with 25 ot and 204 minutes of soccer which had to be stopped at midnight and resumed the next day.

I only know this because my Uncle was the coach of the losing team and he just happened to bring it up at the dinner table this year.

Crazy. How small this community is. Also if a sport is over 80 years old and still popular maybe not try to reinvent it. Spend that time think of the new Pickle Ball and how you are going to convince me it is better than what I already like.

Help a Screencaps farmer!

• Bob B. writes:

You recently had some things on the green dopes who see the need for us to curtail meat consumption because of course meat animals and their burps and farts are contributing to the ever-increasing greenhouse gasses that are surely going to kill mankind. Especially children and minorities (nod to Rush Limbaugh). Even the mayor of New York declared a social mandate to seriously cut back on meat eating.

I live/farm in an area of the US that produces a large percentage of those evil gas-producing critters. I know I once read a study produced by some researchers on the lasting effects of methane in the atmosphere. I think they were from the U of Missouri but it may also have been another Ag college like Purdue. Their researched conclusion was that while methane may be a greenhouse gas, it does not accumulate in the atmosphere.

Instead, it gradually erodes over a period of time. There is no more methane up above now than there was 10 years ago since that’s the amount of time the researchers determined it takes to degrade and disappear. The ultimate conclusion is that animals don’t actually contribute to increased greenhouse gasses at all. Therefore any virtue signalers calling for fewer animals and less meat eating are basically appropriately shouting BS.

I brought this to your attention because someone else in your great readership must have seen the same article. I can’t find it a record of it anywhere. I could imagine it being memory-holed by Google because because because it doesn’t fit! Hope I can hear from another who saw this same article. Just trying to fight nonsense when I see it. Thanks for your daily dose of real life.

By the way, based on your picture, you must be a brother of another mother to Bill Self. Take 20 years off Bill and that’s you!

How Screencaps readers are blowing off steam

• Jim T. in California writes:

I’m 62 years old (how the hell did THAT happen?), but as a first-generation videogamer (hello, Magnavox Odyssey!), I still relax by playing games. Only TV I watch is college sports, wife works nights as a copy editor from home, so that means I’m not going out and can’t crank the stereo. (Yeah, and she got me a set of wireless headphones for the TV for when I do catch a game.)



Current favorite game is World of Tanks, although I’m also re-playing the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series from 20 years ago.

Do you want good stories about sports? Here you go

Butch cheers on Mitch after Robinson swishes two straight free throws in the fourth quarter



❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/C08W9XeN6w — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 1, 2023

The mowers are still humming in NW Ohio

• Beau in Toledo writes after another day mowing in late November:

Man, what a beautiful 55-degree Last Thursday of November we had in the 419! Sure does beat the 20-degree snowsquall we got Tuesday morning…

I started this email on Thursday, and Yes, I mowed… or should I say, used mowers to vac up the last of the leaves. Even snuck in a sunset pic with the FrankenMower. Hi Todd!

I wonder how Bruce in Decatur would have handled Tuesday’s poopshow of a lake effect band that hit Toodle-e-Do? Something tells me he wouldn’t have thrown everyone under the bus like Abby and Jeremy from the City of Toledo did.

Toledo late to snow removal Tuesday morning due to communication breakdown, officials say (13abc.com)

Side Note: None of the local schools had any delays that day, which is odd, because they usually delay if the roads are wet and the line at Wixie’s (AWESOME maple-bacon thing on Saturdays, Joe… not that far from You) or Unlimited Bakery is too long… Maybe a certain soda that pairs well with a rum or 3 should go back to putting cocaine in the mix, like they did when our Grandparents drank it, hence giving said Grandparents the ability to walk 2 miles through a foot of snow, uphill, both ways.

Michael F in FL should know by now that most of us in SC Nation blow off steam by pretty much everything he mentioned (metaphorical poop throwing included; looking at you, belly-button haters!) as well as 12 oz. curls and firing off emails to joekinsey@gmail.com at normal and absurd hours of the day!

Sorry to say, Shawn in OR, but yeah, Joe’s right.. Toledo is a shitshow in many areas, and unfortunately, that shitshow is on tour and moving into a zip code near everyone. My then gang-less area had a nickname (that would most likely get censored) given by the gangs back in 2013 when Mike Bell was mayor… Whitmer HS, my alma mater (1989 for those keeping tabs) had their first drive-by shooting last year during a football game against Central… it’s why I carry, even while mowing, @wadekaps (<– current mayor). I moved into my house in 1994, btw… I’ve seen the change.

Speaking of my alma mater, Side Note2: What was the most memorable/fun/informative class Y’All in SC Nation had in high school? Mine was Computer App, (Apple 2E, Baby!!), Math, History, and German (5 years, one in JHS, hardly any of it remembered, except That One Girl that wore Georgio perfume).

And yes, I’m tipping @yuenglingbeer to You, Joe, for working with @ToledoPolice !! That could/should be an entire article… just sayin’…

If I owned the NFL, I would IMMEDIATELY get rid of ALL of the woke isht, and fire anyone that objects… then set all of the Rules back to when the Monsters of the Midway ruled Sundays.

Butkus Monster of the Midway – YouTube

Does Don J. buy his Bud Light at Target?

Sorry not sorry, Don, but the only way to defeat these mental midgets on the left is to continuously expose them and how they negatively affect This Great Nation, and Humanity, for that matter. We cannot let up on them, even for a minute. And we must be unmerciful in our use of Truth and Fact in response to their degradation of This Great Nation. In War, you don’t just hit and run a target and think you’ve defeated it… you have to make DAMN SURE that target will never be functional again, and strike fear into those that may dare to rebuild it. There’s a certain scene from THE UNTOUCHABLES that I think of whenever someone brings up my ex-beer and the deranged failed MALE actor it supported, but I’m pretty sure I’d get another visit from a certain 3-letter agency…

Side Note3: The American Revolution was basically started by a bunch of guys sitting in a bar, throwing back beers, talking about the events of the days and how to fix them… if that were to happen again, I hope that bar is named SCREENCAPS!

It feels like a big pot of soup weekend…

Thank You Joe, for all that You do with this wonderful thing You’ve created!

How to really trigger a greenhouse gas lib lib

Beau also sent in this one from earlier in the week when Toledo received a dusting via lake-effect snow.

Yes, it’s gas-powered and he’s using it to blow slow. That climate terrorists out of Philadelphia would need a safe space over such a weapon.

That’s it for today.

It’s raining. It’s the first day of December. It’s Friday. It’s Pac-12 championship Friday. Tell yourself you’re going to make some great appetizers and sit down to watch one of the can’t-miss games of the college football season.

This one is going to be fun.

Have a great weekend at the parties, watching football, eating too much and drinking just as much.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

