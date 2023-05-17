Paige VanZant Goes Viral With Poolside Swimsuit Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant’s content bender got cranked up to a new level Tuesday.

The former UFC fighter turned BKFC fighter has been on a heater lately, and is generating plenty of attention online.

In fact, there’s a serious argument to be made that her recent content run is among the best she’s ever put up.

Well, she definitely didn’t slow down with her latest shoot.

Paige VanZant lights up Instagram with swimsuit shoot.

If there’s one thing we know about Paige VanZant, it’s that she’s not shy. Whether it’s rocking other women in the face in a combat sports setting or going viral online, the athlete/model doesn’t hold back.

That was clear with her poolside swimsuit shoot she shared a look at on Tuesday. The Instagram post immediately went viral, which is pretty par for the course.

Give it a watch below.

VanZant is an online star.

Paige VanZant has a staggering 3.2 million Instagram followers, and has been on a rocket ship to the top of the internet for the past couple years.

Ever since her UFC career ended, she’s been tearing up social media. Yes, she’s done some BKFC fights since leaving Dana White’s organization, but let’s be honest.

VanZant is known for her social media presence more so than anything else at this point. There’s nothing wrong with that! It’s just a fact.

When the star athlete turned Instagram content machine decides to cut it loose, there’s not much anyone can do to stop her.

That becomes increasingly more obvious with every single post. After all, you don’t get millions of followers by being boring. Not at all.

Paige VanZant continues to dominate social media. She dropped a new bikini video for her fans. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Where will Paige VanZant go from here? Your guess is as good as mine, but I can guarantee it will be very entertaining. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.