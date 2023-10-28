Paige VanZant Leaves Little To The Imagination In USA Top: PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant’s content bender appears to only be escalating with each and every passing day.

The former UFC fighter turned OnlyFans and Instagram sensation has been on a run lately that could be mentioned in the same sentence as Michael Jordan with the Bulls.

She’s capable of doing a lot of things, and moving the needle on the internet is right near the top of the list. In fact, it might be what she does best of all at this point of her career.

Why get punched in the face when you can print cash by going viral online? That mentality now includes showing a little love for the USA.

Paige VanZant goes viral with USA top.

What’s one thing that’s definitely not up for debate when it comes to Paige VanZant? It’s her ability to get the internet fired up.

That’s just a fact, and it’s the reason why she has millions of followers. Well, she’s also a proud American. If you can mix the two, then you’re bound to find content gold.

That’s exactly what VanZant did with a series of recent posts. Her fans appeared to like them because the posts all went viral.

VanZant continues to get after it on Instagram.

As OutKick’s loyal readers know, I’m a huge fan of America and freedom. You’ll never hear me knock anyone or anything that promotes the USA.

Whether it’s a badass video of a guy crushing beers while waving the flag or Paige VanZant rocking a USA top, I’m all for it.

Inject the spirit of the red, white and blue right into my soul. Feel free to hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you disagree America is the best, and we can mix it up over email.

Paige Van Zant goes viral with USA top photos. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

As for VanZant, she continues to prove she’s an unstoppable force online. That’s definitely not going to change soon. The former UFC fighter has found her lane, and is absolutely crushing it.

She loves America and loves generating clout online. What a combination from Paige VanZant!