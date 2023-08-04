Paige VanZant Drops Throwback Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant had things cooking on Instagram this week with a throwback look at her famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

The former UFC fighter turned social media and OnlyFans star appeared in the 2019 issue of the magazine, and is easily one of the most famous women to ever pose for the publication.

There have been a flood of athletes who have posed for SI Swimsuit over the years. Ronda Rousey, Olivia Dunne and Alex Morgan are just a few quick examples.

However, VanZant’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot really catapulted her from just being an athlete to being a legit star that transcended sports.

Paige VanZant was a star for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Well, she took a little walk down memory lane with an SI Swimsuit throwback video for her fans, and reminded everyone she was actually hurt during the iconic shoot.

“Fun fact, my arm was severely broken durning [sic] this shoot. I flew into Mexico for the day to shoot for the magazine then flew straight to Las Vegas for surgery to get a new plate put in my arm,” VanZant wrote.

Fire it up below!

VanZant has become super famous on Instagram.

While VanZant has an OnlyFans account that is pretty popular, her real job at this point is just posting viral content on Instagram.

Oh, yeah, she also is still technically a fighter in the BKFC, but it’s utterly insane she would ever want to fight again.

Why get punched in the face when you can just post on Instagram and count the money? I’m not an expert, but I’m confident having your face rearranged isn’t great for business.

Paige VanZant shares throwback Sports Illustrated Swimsuit video on Instagram. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant has been cooking on Instagram and social media all summer. People likely weren’t expecting a throwback SI Swimsuit video, but that’s why you have to keep your head on a swivel in the content game.

The former UFC star knows how to keep people interested and fans engaged. There’s no doubt about that at all!