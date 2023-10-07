Paige VanZant Tests Instagram’s Limits With New Video, Channels Inner Pamela Anderson

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant pushed Instagram’s limits with a new viral video.

The former UFC fighter turned BKFC athlete and content star has been getting edgier and edgier lately on social media.

It seems like it’s her goal to see just how far she can push the limits without violating Instagram’s pretty loose terms and conditions.

So far, she’s managed to avoid getting booted off the platform. In fact, all she’s done is become increasingly popular, and currently has 3.2 million followers. Not too bad for the former UFC fighter.

Paige VanZant has grown a huge following on social media. She currently has 3.2 million followers on Instagram. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant channels inner Pamela Anderson.

Well, VanZant was up to her old tricks Friday with a new video that left little to the imagination as she gave followers a behind the scenes look at a shoot.

She wrote that she was simply embracing her “Alter ego: Pamela Anderson” in the shoot. As you’d expect, the video definitely didn’t go unnoticed, and currently has nearly 25,000 likes.

Once again, VanZant came out firing from the hip.

VanZant continues to go viral on Instagram.

If there’s one thing you definitely can’t say about Paige VanZant, it’s that she doesn’t know how to get attention.

She absolutely does, and does it on a regular basis. She’s significantly more famous now than she was when she was actually a UFC fighter.

Unfortunately for her, her time in the UFC didn’t end well. She lost three of her last four fights, and it was clear her time had come to an end after losing to Amanda Ribas in 2020.

Paige VanZant channeled her inner Pamela Anderson with a new viral Instagram video. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

She then pivoted to the BKFC and becoming a star on Instagram and OnlyFans. At this point, it’s not even clear why she’d ever even consider fighting again. Paige VanZant is making outrageous amounts of money online and isn’t required to get cracked in the face to do it.

Why get punched when you can print cash on Instagram? It doesn’t seem like a hard decision, and it certainly seems like VanZant has already made it.

Paige VanZant continues to go viral on Instagram. She’s been on a heater lately on social media. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

What will she do next to captivate the internet’s attention? Time will tell, but there’s no doubt she’ll keep swinging for the fence.