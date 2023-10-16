Paige VanZant Has Fun At The Jags Game, Jake Moody’s Family Had To Watch That Disaster & Philly Media Guys Are Mad Over L

Videos by OutKick

Weekend observations to get the week rolling

Remember when women would post Facebook’s stupid status updates like “Feeling Accomplished” after they did the dishes and decorated their houses only to get cozy in a fuzzy blanket? That was my ass Sunday after a day decluttering the house (oh, it’s not done) and going into the attic with bins of clothes and other stuff that will now sit up there for a decade. My ass is feeling accomplished this morning: The Bengals are back to .500 because Joe Burrow can suddenly move and Geno Smith is inept and I’m pretty sure I have just one more trip into the attic for the next six months. That’s a big weekend. I even decluttered the basement workroom to the point where I can now bring in shelving to further declutter. I’m to that point in my life where it can all go to the curb. There’s a new rule I just came up with for this house: No more fuzzy Costco blankets are entering these confines. I’m now liquidating blankets. I have no choice. This weekend reminded me to remind my kids when they’re older to invest in high-quality rain gear that they can trust for Saturday mornings like I endured. I spent two hours standing at the soccer fields in a mist monsoon with 40 mph wind gusts with temps somewhere in the mid-40s with the wind chill. The kids were amazed when I took off my rain gear to reveal that my pants were dry. Dads, have any of you bought your kids high-quality rain gear for their 18th birthdays? The Detroit Lions now have the highest probability of playing in the Super Bowl. I about fainted when the local Fox affiliate turned off the 49ers-Browns game during the final drive over some NFL rule where the affiliate can only show so much of a game. What a time to have the NFL Ticket. It saved the day. My Bengals have the hardest remaining schedule (.619 winning%). Detroit has the 31st hardest remaining schedule (.387%); Atlanta has the easiest schedule. I tried to tell my Michigan buddies last week to buy Lions Super Bowl futures. The Lions are still +1300 with a quarterback who has actually been to the Super Bowl. Yes, I get the Kitties have injuries at running back. Still, it’s worth a little action with that remaining schedule and the chance to get home field. Why isn’t there a way to review the NFL refs during the game? Boy they really protected Josh Allen from the big bad defensive player here.

Another week, another terrible roughing the passer call 🤮pic.twitter.com/Slm2dRFBgv — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 16, 2023

Sunday was a major reminder to never leave an NFL game early if your team is within a score of tying or winning the game

I wonder how many Cleveland fans left early figuring Jake Moody was splitting the uprights and the Browns’ were losing a game they were supposed to lose while throwing a practice squad quarterback out there to face the 49ers defense.

• Tim B. writes:

First time, long time..thought about writing in before particularly when you posted a pic from Harbor Beach, MI in Screencaps as I went to high school there and it is as far off the radar as you can get in Michigan.

Anyway, I bailed on the Colorado v Stanford game Friday night only to see the next morning that Stanford stormed back and won, then repeated my mistake Saturday when I was watching Boise St. v Colorado St. and turned it off and went to sleep with about 6 minutes left and BSU seemingly in compete control, only to see that CSU completed a hail mary as time expired! What’s the game you bailed on that ended up being great?

Kinsey:

In 2001, I fondly remember leaving the Marshall-Toledo MAC Championship game somewhere in the first half as the Rockets were down 23-0 to Byron Leftwich and looking completely dead. I remember going to a pizza joint like a quarter-mile from the stadium and they had the game on the radio inside the restaurant.

I remember ordering and the Rockets coming back. They kept getting closer and then it became apparent that I had to get back to the stadium but all this food and drinks were arriving and I was left hearing the comeback over the JoJo’s Pizza radio.

Major lesson learned. It’s still considered one of the best wins in school history.

More and more comedians are working travel ball into their routines and this is a great one

Thanks to Ryan N. for sending in this one. Fast-forward to 27:45 where comedian Chris Porter sets up his rant on travel ball and the parents who take over hotels. This is good.

What’s the best Halloween costume you’ve ever worn?

This weekend, I saw photos of an old family friend who went as Evel Knievel & rode his dirt bike around the party at his property doing SW Ohio redneck s–t.

It got me thinking of great outside-the-box Halloween costumes over the years. Fire away:

The only intel I got about this one: ‘Not a drug bust’

• From Gerard W.

Report from Rocky Top

Glyn was there Saturday for some Vols action which ended much better than the Titans road trip to England.

• Glyn writes:

I get your white out. I go checkerboard.

Great, now what are we going to do with all the buildings left behind when they start closing

That’s it for a Monday morning. Let’s have a strong week full of big ideas, suggestions, great emails and Halloween-themed photos. What are you seeing out there? Keep your head on a swivel.

Take care.

Numbers from :

The @Browns have allowed 1,002 yards this season, the 3rd-fewest by a team through its first 5 games of a season since 1970.



Only the 1971 Baltimore Colts (836 yards allowed) and the 1970 Minnesota Vikings (945) allowed fewer. pic.twitter.com/5Pi2Jd8ZEN — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 15, 2023

