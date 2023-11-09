Paige VanZant Practically Begs Instagram To Take Posts Down From Latest Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant doesn’t appear to have found Instagram’s limits just yet.

VanZant has been on a heater of epic proportions lately on Instagram that seems to have drummed up plenty of attention.

One moment, she’s firing off viral content for her more than three million followers, and the next, she’s calling out haters left and right for not liking the fact she’s an OnlyFans star.

If she’d been this successful in the fighting game, then she’d probably still be in the UFC, but I digress.

Paige VanZant continues to go viral online. She regularly posts edgy content on Instagram. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant drops new viral content.

Well, anyone who thought VanZant would slam the brakes on going viral is in for some huge disappointment.

That’s simply not going to happen, and that was made clear with her latest shoot. The former pro fighter turned online content machine dropped new shots from her latest shoot, and as you’d expect, it took no time at all for them to go viral.

The heater continues for Paige VanZant.

VanZant knows how to move the needle on Instagram.

There’s a lot of things you could say about Paige VanZant. The one thing you can’t say is that she doesn’t know how to gin up interest and grab people’s attention.

In fact, it’s the one thing she seems to do better than anything else in life. Again, her fighting career turned into a disaster.

You can hate me for saying it but it’s true. There’s a reason the UFC cut ties with her and she had to take two fights in the BKFC.

Paige VanZant is a star online. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Well, it turns out she doesn’t actually need to ever fight again because the real money is on the internet, as she’s learned over the past couple years.

Now, she’s continuing to push the envelope further and further. The grind never stops, and VanZant’s popular Instagram account is proof of that fact.