Paige Spiranac Channels Inner Taylor Swift With Viral TikTok Video

Paige Spiranac was vibing to Taylor Swift in a recent TikTok post.

The golfer turned Instagram star and influencer has been on an absolute content heater lately. It seems like there’s something new with her every other day.

Well, she apparently is also a big fan of Taylor Swift, and made that crystal clear to anyone paying attention.

While millions of fans around America are fighting for tickets to The Eras Tour, Spiranac just fired up her TikTok, set it to Swift’s hit “Cruel Summer” and shared a photo compilation that could be found right out of a photo booth at the music star’s concert.

Paige Spiranac is a Taylor Swift fan.

Is Spiranac being a huge fan of Swift a surprise to anyone? They’re close to the same age, and Spiranac grew up with Taylor Swift as the most famous musician in America.

There are very few women under the age of 40 who dislike Swift’s music. A lot might not be huge fans, but there’s a reason why football stadiums across America are being sold out for her shows.

It’s not because people aren’t fans of her music. It’s because Swift is arguably the most famous musician of the past 50 years.

Who was the last musician to sell out stadiums across America with tickets costing thousands just to walk through the door? Nobody is really coming to mind. She’s in uncharted territory.

Is Taylor Swift the most famous musician in America? (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac also knows what moves the needle. Firing up a picture compilation while channeling her inner Taylor Swift is internet gold.

The algorithm is going to love that every single day of the week. Paige Spiranac’s content almost always takes off.

Throw Taylor Swift into the mix, and it’s a guaranteed hit.

Paige Spiranac channels inner Taylor Swift with new TikTok video. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Now, if these two appeared in a video together, then we’d really be cooking with gas. That would break the internet. Unfortunately for Spiranac, she might be famous but she’s not even close to being in the same universe as T-Swift. Fortunately, she still hits homers on her own.