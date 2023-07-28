Paige Spiranac Transforms Herself Into ‘Golf Barbie’ To Promote Her New Pink Shafts

Videos by OutKick

Say what you want about Paige Spiranac, but she’s not just sitting back and waiting for things to come to her. She’s built an unstoppable brand by going out and getting after it. That’s not going to stop anytime soon.

There’s no country club ban or amount of pro golfers who can’t handle her content that are going to keep her down. Hell, even shadow banning her content isn’t going to work. Paige is going to push forward, and as TikTok found out, she’s going call you out when you get in her way.

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Views on her TikTok videos have fallen off recently and Paige made a video on the platform, where she has 1.5 million followers, addressing the matter. She knows exactly why she’s been targeted and it’s not going to change her content one bit.

“So I was told that all of my content is shadow banned because of the girls,” Paige said while going in for a close-up of her chest.

“I don’t get it, because when I’m scrolling through the ‘For You page,’ I have girls in bikinis dancing to ‘One Margarita,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, girl, get it!’ but I also want to get it!”

Dealing with social media trolls and the shadow bans all come with the territory when you’re the world’s No. 1 golf influencer. So do brand deals and working with those brands on creating new and improved products.

That brings us to what Paige rolled out on Friday as she referred to herself as “Golf Barbie.” The golf influencer worked with LA Golf to develop a new golf club shaft.

Paige, aka Golf Barbie, made the announcement in a pink outfit in time to ride a little of the wave created by the Barbie movie.

Paige Spiranac Keeps Things Moving Like The Professional She Is

“I’ve always loved the color pink and asked @lagolf if they could make me pink shafts. They delivered and now you can get them too! They just came out with their Paige Signature Pink Series!,” she announced.

“And these aren’t just for the girls. The wood, hybrid, and iron shafts each have unique flight profiles, tailored spin, and launch characteristics (High, Mid, Low) suiting all swing types and swing speeds. I’ve picked up 12 yards on my irons and almost 20 yards on my driver when I switched to LAGolf shafts!”

That’s how you grab some attention on a Friday afternoon in July. As you can see Paige isn’t really all that bothered by the shadow ban. She’s been at this for a while now.

An up and coming influencer might be a little rattled by the unnecessary censorship. Not Paige, she has more content to create and brand deals to nail down.

Firing off a response to a shadow ban, then rolling out a new pink shaft, is all in a week’s worth of work for the best in the business.