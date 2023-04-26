Paige Spiranac Slams LIV Golf Critics, Then Mysteriously Deletes Video

Videos by OutKick

Shocker – Paige Spiranac is back in the news.

The world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer, who’s holding on in her fight against up-and-coming superstar Grace Charis, fired off a tweet this week crushing LIV Golf critics who hate everything LIV after a wild weekend tournament Down Under where guys were crushing beers out of shoes and fans were peppering the course with empties.

“It was electric, but what’s frustrating is all the takes I was seeing on social media,” Paigeviews said of the Saudi-backed tournament’s stop in Adelaide.

Golf influencer stuck up for LIV Golf’s antics in Australia, but then mysteriously deleted the tweet. / Instagram / Getty Images

Paigeviews was just getting warmed up.

“People were saying too much music, too much fun. When did too much fun become a bad thing?” she continued.

“They were like, ‘OK, now you’re an adult, you have responsibilities, a job you probably hate, you have to get married, have kids, financial burdens and on top of that no more fun.’ It’s ridiculous.

Ground staff clean beer cans and plastic cups out of the bunker after Pat Perez of 4Aces GC made a birdie on the 12th hole during day three of Liv Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Course on April 23, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC attempts to read the green surrounded by plastic cups and beer cans after Pat Perez of 4Aces GC made a birdie on the 12th hole during day three of Liv Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Course on April 23, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

“Fun is allowed and it should be encouraged, especially at sporting events. That’s why we go, to be entertained.

“And let’s be real, it’s golf, it’s not that serious. They are not saving lives or moulding minds. They are chasing a ball around and hitting it with sticks, trying to get it into a hole.

“Whether you like LIV or hate LIV, you have to admit that event looked like so much fun and all in all it’s good for the game of golf.”

And then she deleted the video from Twitter.

Poof.

Gone.

Now, let’s remember how it wasn’t that long ago when Spiranac showed up, presumably on a VIP pass, to the WM Phoenix Open on Super Bowl weekend when drunken fans had one helluva time at the 16th stadium hole where partying your ass off is required.

Remember the streaker who jumped into the pond after running all over the course? Golf Twitter didn’t mind that madness.

But, because it’s LIV Golf and Cool Twitter has to hate LIV because of the Saudis, it cannot possibly support the fun the LIV guys were having in Australia.

So what happened to the Spiranac tweet taking shots at the LIV critics? Was she told to take down the editorial or she’d lose credentials and VIP access to future PGA events? That’s a serious question.

Did Paigeviews cross the line, in the eyes of the PGA, and go to a place where upper management needed to have a word with her?

Hopefully she addresses this in her next Instagram Q&A.