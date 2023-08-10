Paige Spiranac Rival Katie Sigmond Hits Lefty Missiles, Lindsay Brewer Dominates Italy & Johnny Manziel Finessed His Combine Drug Test

Videos by OutKick

Let’s go!

We made it. It’s Thursday and there are two NFL preseason games on the schedule tonight. The early game has the Houston Texans taking on the New England Patriots. The late game is the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks.

Look, I know it’s just the preseason. And I know that we’re not going to see a ton of great football during this early on, but this is the start the best time of year.

Before you know it we’ll be knee deep in football, both College Football and the NFL. There will bets placed, fantasy lineups to set, and whole lot of disappointment as the hopes for our team fly out the window with every passing week.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a ton of fun and I’m looking forward to it. Although, the disappointment isn’t going to all that bad this year for me. The Panthers are heading into the season with a rookie quarterback and I’ve set the expectations super low.

I’ll be more interested to see what a team like the Jets are able to do. The expectations there are through the roof and while it would be a lot of fun to watch them flame out, if they do well and Aaron Rodgers is able to stick it to the Packers that would be enjoyable.

good one!!

• Dave M. writes:

hey buddy,

you were given an impossible task, but you are doing just fine. nick foles (eagles not colts) quality backup.

i need an update though, he has to be banging the porn star by now, right?? get us an update for crying out loud, keep us in the loop!!

good one out of philly, see guns aren’t always to blame…

Thanks for the Nick Foles with the Eagles comparison – I’ll take it. Filling in for Joe is never easy. Doing it for this long is as tough as it gets. But I’m happy to do so and trust me, Joe has earned the time off.

As far as the update goes, the last I heard was that he’s just friends with the former porn star and both of them are trying to work things out with their spouses.

Some old ladies in Philly are packing blades in their canes

Now to the story out of Philly. It’s a good one indeed. A 70-year-old mother has been arrested for the stabbing death of man who got into an altercation with her son.

Renee DiPietro turned herself in to Lower Merion police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. The weapon she is accused of using to stab the man is a 16-inch blade that was hidden in her walking cane.

Her son called her crying after he sucker-punched his friend 31-year-old Michael Sides at a pub on June 10. She grabbed a baseball bat and her cane and hopped into a vehicle with her husband to go pick their son up.

DiPietro told the police that when they arrived to pick their son up, the victim wouldn’t let him get into the car. An altercation broke out and that’s when the cane was used to stab the man twice.

Watch out for the old ladies and their walkers and canes. You never know when one might be equipped with a 16-inch blade.

• Mike in Pasadena writes:

Hey Sean!

Joe passed me an email from a reader right before he went underground, asking for an update from “the exotic wood guy”.

I’m still here, checking in everyday to read the ‘caps. I’ll be heading to Europe in a few weeks to pick up some unique and hard to find items. But, you don’t have to go that far to find some really cool pieces.

Here in California, specifically Northern Ca. and southern Oregon, we have Buckeye trees, related to the Ohio Buckeye tree. Near the roots of the tree “growths” develop into clusters referred to as burls. These “Buckeye Burls” are desired for their unique color and grain appearance.

Also, because of my travels over the years, I receive emails and pictures from sawmills all over the world offering various species. As an example live edge Padouk from Gabon Africa, or as you can see in the picture gigantic slabs of Bubinga from Cameroon.

I choose many times from pictures from trusted sources, but I prefer to travel and see for myself. ( so I can keep racking up miles too)

Padouk

Bubinga

Buckeye Burl

Something caught my attention today from your post. The Sausage Toast Crunch, picture from Cereallife says 100% CAMEL ?? Is this correct ? Camel meat sausage ??!! I’ll take a hard pass!

Keep up the great work.

Toss in some of the “thick and healthy” IG girls if you have any….

Thanks for the exotic wood update. When it comes to the Sausage Toast Crunch, I have no idea if the 100% Camel is real or just a joke. I’m with you if it is actual camel meat then it’s a hard pass for me as well.

On the “thick and healthy” Instagram models, I’ll do my best to add a few to the mix (let me know how I did).

• L.A. Don writes:

This is about the only thing nice to wake to, in ultra liberal LA… Brittany biscuits, w a side of coffee… ☕️

What a start to a Thursday morning. The best part is we keep things going below. Have a great day, get in a good mow if you can, and finish the day as strong as it started by watching some football.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on Twitter or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Consecutive games without being no-hit (updated)



3,760 LAA

2,399 KC

1,925 CWS

1,771 MIN

1,741 STL

1,732 HOU

1,549 SF

1,464 DET

1,397 COL

1,308 MIA

1,213 CHC

1,194 BAL

1,146 NYM

926 ARI

801 BOS

627 CIN

456 MIL

413 ATL

394 SEA

394 TEX

361 LAD

318 SD

256 PHI

247 TB

241 PIT

204 NYY… pic.twitter.com/IcOoyVyB5U — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 10, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

All while wearing a tie with his shirt tucked.



And that tuck never breaks. https://t.co/X9tedjyT9b — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) August 9, 2023

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvsBOpNL5v0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Dog…. Johnny Manziel was out here finessing drug test and made his lawyer and agent be his receivers at the NFL combine 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Al4RS4dA96 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 9, 2023

This is truly one of the most insane catches ever pic.twitter.com/M7VxxJfDh7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 9, 2023

ZERO attendees at the Budweiser tent in Sturgis



This may be the BIGGEST marketing blunder of all time! pic.twitter.com/iSNqTyyOgc — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) August 9, 2023

Today in 1989, you watch the first 55 minutes of The Price is Right while praying for a boat or hot tub in the Showcase. pic.twitter.com/th6E1KkAcp — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 9, 2023

pic.twitter.com/N8fc3spK4f — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) August 9, 2023

No damn way this is real pic.twitter.com/v11f8VkyRC — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) August 9, 2023

FIU just dropped Miami Vice jerseys 🔥🌴 pic.twitter.com/YTkGZCGtXc — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 10, 2023

what’s a college football image that you think of often 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4yZg3n9yg4 — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) August 10, 2023

The only thing he does well is dig in his nose on national television pic.twitter.com/or8qDFwFKD — Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ (@JLasagna43) August 10, 2023