Paige Spiranac Releases Special Edition Basketball Content, Aaron Judge Is On Fire & Phil Takes A Shot At Rory

Let’s see how this goes
My son got the call every kid in 10U hopes to get at least once in his life: “Hey, would your son want to play up this weekend? There’s a team that needs a player.”
The call came in from the commissioner Friday afternoon and my son decided he’s ready to give 12U a try.
Now, the haters will say he agreed to play to keep me satisfied, but the way I put it to him is that it’s an opportunity to get a taste of what baseball will be like next summer and there’s zero pressure because he’s 10 and playing against 11s and 12s, so he’s supposed to get smoked at the plate and make errors in the outfield — I assume he’ll get right-field duties.
His biggest concern: Getting smoked in the elbow or shoulder by a fastball.
As I put it to him, if he can make it through the game where he was lit up by a blazing fastball in the elbow and shoulder only to stay in the game, he’s already climbed that mountain before and survived.
With that information in his head, he went off to bed and seemed just fine.
Here we go.
Youth baseball mound visit conversations
• Mike McC. writes:
Idea for a new feature: 10U Mound Visit Conversations. No context allowed.
Here are two from this season:
“So you are mad at yourself because your teammates can’t catch? My dude you are absolutely killing it right now, just keep throwing strikes, you are doing your job”
(made entire infield sprint in)
“Guys, we are up 11 runs in the last inning. We do not need to watch the steal. No one watch the steal. stop saying watch the steal. We need 2 outs – if they steal, no throws. play is at first.”
Summer, kids, sports & the art of them dragging after being at the pool
• John G. writes:
Just read today’s Outkick about your baseball team and more specifically the team not having energy a couple of times. It made me think of a time many years ago when I was coaching U12 girls soccer. One particular game the girls were just dragging. I asked them what was going on at half time and they responded that they were at a pool party all day!
I couldn’t believe it. That is one of the first things I learned not to do when I was little. They never did it again! I didn’t blame the kids. I was not happy with the parents though!
New 2023 Patio SZN idea from across the United States
• Rory M. has a suggestion:
We had not done it in a few years, so it was always a myth to our newest neighbor, but we finally got in a game of what we call Redneck Bocce over the Memorial Day weekend.
Throw a cooler and a bluetooth speaker into a beach cart and play across 4-5 yards. The furthest away each round has to pull the cart and the winner each round gets to throw the white ball wherever he chooses.
Our newby was out wandering around the neighborhood looking for his flip flops the next night.
Pro tip: have somebody’s kid with you to go mark the white ball on blind shots and chase down the balls that inevitably roll down the street towards a storm drain.
That’s coming from Phil’s official account and he didn’t delete it on a Friday night
Phil also noted he’s allegedly closing in on becoming a billionaire.
No matter where you fall on PGA vs. LIV, you have to admit this is a great time for golf drama when Tiger Woods’ career is over and the sport needed some sort of storyline to get it through the next decade.
If you’re looking for a storyline tonight during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals
All you have to do is get hot in the playoffs.
Re-read that statement…he’d never played in the NHL playoffs before a month ago. Unreal.
That’s it. I have to get my son to the park to play ball.
Enjoy your weekend.
