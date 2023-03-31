Paige Spiranac Offers Her Five Tips For Living A Happy Life

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac was in a sharing mood following her 30th birthday.

It’s hard to believe Spiranac is only 30. It feels like she’s been a star on the internet for at least a decade. Ever since her days at SDSU, she’s been a rising star. Now, she’s 30 and wants to help out others.

In fact, the Instagram star released an entire vlog about what advice she has for young people.

Paige Spiranac offers free advice after turning 30. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

“I know I’m not wise. I’m still young. I’m 30-years-old, and that’s a baby in the grand scheme of life,” Spiranac opened with on Thursday blog about her advice for living life.

From there, she dived into her advice for young people on how to get through live and succeed. It mostly boils down to this:

You don’t need to know what you’re doing.

It’s better to have a few great friends than a lot of marginal ones.

Complaining isn’t necessary.

Failure isn’t final.

Don’t forget to have some fun.

Paige Spiranac’s advice isn’t too bad.

Look, is her advice a little cookie cutter? Is it a little basic? Yes. It’s hard for even the most hardened heart to disagree with the fact life should be fun and it’s okay to fail.

This is the same advice you can find in just about any self-help book on the market. She didn’t really swing for the fence with these tips.

It’s not like she suggested you take your life savings to Vegas and bet it all on black. Not very bold, but not terrible overall. If you have good friends, take some chances and aren’t a moron, life will probably be fine.

Paige Spiranac offers advice on how to live life. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Berenberg Invitational)

Spiranac has also been in an advice giving mood lately. She recently offered some advice on how to bag someone at The Masters.

Now, that advice was terrible. She suggested using menu prices as an icebreaker. That’s just not it, folks. Not at all.

Was Paige Spiranac’s advice on point or a little too simple? Let us know in the comments below. Something tells me a lot of you will agree with my assessment.