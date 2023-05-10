Paige Spiranac Goes Viral With Simple Golf Advice Video

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac is back to dropping some golf advice for her fans.

The former SDSU golfer turned Instagram sensation is known for lighting up the internet from time to time. However, she also wants to make sure you can keep your score as low as possible.

She’s nothing if not caring about her fans at the end of the day.

Now, she’s back and hoping to teach some people how to hit a flop shot. Admittedly, I was on my high school golf team (shoutout rural Wisconsin golfers!), and I don’t have any idea what the hell a flop shot is.

Whether a lot of her followers are in the same boat or not, they were definitely paying attention. Her TikTok video has more than 750,000 views in less than a day.

Learn how to properly shoot a flop shot below!

Paige Spiranac wants you to improve your golf game.

Is Spiranac on a roll or is Spiranac on a roll? The answer is yes. One day she’s out here dropping content about how to shoot properly depending on your body size and now she’s going viral for simply showing people how to shoot a flop shot.

It’s almost like she knows exactly what she’s doing when it comes to getting attention. It sure is funny how that works!

Paige Spiranac goes viral with flop shot video. She regularly goes viral with her online content. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Berenberg Invitational)

After all, Paige Spiranac didn’t get millions of followers by being boring. She did it by being very entertaining and funny.

Spiranac is also very self-aware and more than happy to poke a little fun at herself. In an era where everyone takes themselves way too seriously, it’s great to see she doesn’t mind engaging in some self-deprecating humor.

Might be time for some of you to head to the course and let us know if Spiranac’s flop shot advice is accurate.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait to see what she does next to go viral.