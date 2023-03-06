Paige Spiranac Explains Why She’s Not Getting Naked On Her Subscription Site

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac, the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer as named by the OutKick Culture Department, has news for the horny men who keep thinking she’s going to get naked on her subscription site.

It’s not going to happen, hornballs.

During the latest edition of her podcast, “Playing A Round,” Paigeviews, once again, tried to warn the horny community that she’s not about to start dumping out R-rated content. Guys, she’s a golf influencer, not some cheap Cinemax After Dark actress taking roles to keep her rent paid. Paigeviews is making more than enough money via her current content model to pay the bills.

“I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige ($9.95/mo. & $95.50 if you commit to the full year up front) and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans, because I get asked to do OnlyFans all the time by people and so, I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity, and that’s on purpose.”

Calm down, hornballs, let her explain the reasoning behind this nudity stance.

Paige Spiranac WILL NOT be doing nudity on her subscription site. How many times does she need to say it? / Twitter / Instagram

“I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that,” she said. “I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years.”

Exactly.

That’s code for…you idiots pay me enough as is so I don’t even need to consider the next step.

Now, as for this next stage of her career, it’s unclear exactly what Paigeviews, 29, has in mind, but she did indicate in October that she was rethinking her career after disgusting body shamers attacked her over how she looked during first pitch duties at a Milwaukee Brewers game.

It was at that moment that Paigeviews hinted that she would be getting into fitness content and healthy eating. That’s right, she’s been thinking of dabbling in the lifestyle market.

And dumping out naked content would devalue her lifestyle industry goals. It’s clear she doesn’t think brands would work with her is she’s slinging nudes on the side.

During her podcast, Spiranac said something about how a leaked nude of her was so traumatic that doing nudity is out.

“And so for all of those reasons, there’s no nudity, but also because there’s more value on OnlyPaige than just seeing a nipple,” she told her fans.