Paige Spiranac Dumps Out An American Thirst Trap For 2023 Ryder Cup

It’s finally Ryder Cup time, and Paige Spiranac ain’t shy about who she’s backing this weekend.

Golf’s No. 1 influencer threw on her famous Fourth of July Red, White & Blue bikini and made her pick for this weekend’s tourney across the pond, throwing all of her eggs in the USA basket.

As if there was ever, ever a doubt. Paige Spiranac is America. America is Paige Spiranac.

In the words of Deion Sanders, we comin. Look out, Italy.

Ryder Cup time! USA or Europe? pic.twitter.com/5SIwhBNh5k — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 27, 2023

Paige Spiranac is pro-America for this weekend’s Ryder Cup

If you’re the Europeans, why even bother showing up? Seriously. When you’re boasting that kind of talent, it’s game over.

It’s sort of like the Miami Dolphins right now against every other defense. Speed kills, and so does Paige Spiranac in a patriotic bikini. Nobody across the pond is competing with that. It’s why I’ll never leave America.

No matter how bad it gets here — thanks, Joe! — we’ll always be the best country in the world.

And by the way, you know who absolutely wants zero of this American smoke from Paige Sprianac? Rory McIlroy. None of it.

Did ya’ll see what he said a few days ago before predictably walking it back?

“It’s not that important an event for me. It’s an exhibition at the end of the day. Obviously, I’ll try my best for the team but I’m not going to go running around fist-pumping.”

What a loser!

I’m so glad we have Paige Spiranac on our team here in the US of A.

Let’s go, fellas. Give ’em hell over there.