Paige Spiranac Hits The Beach In A Bikini To Close Out August

Paige Spiranac ended her August with a little viral content.

The former college golfer turned Instagram star has been turning heads for years on social media, and she appears to only be getting better with time.

After all, you can’t think about golf and Instagram without thinking of Paige Spiranac. She was the original golf girl.

There have been a lot of people who have tried to follow her path, but nothing beats the original. Now, she’s trying to close out August in style.

Paige Spiranac goes viral with bikini photo. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac ends August with a trip to the beach.

It’s summer. Don’t start talking yet about fall. Respect summer, and that’s certainly what Spiranac did by heading to the beach in a bikini.

Influencers have to squeeze every single drop of content out of summer while they still can leave. Leave it all on Instagram.

Don’t go into fall with a single regret. It seems like that’s the energy and attitude she’s keeping.

Spiranac keeps the content rolling.

Say whatever you want about Paige Spiranac, but the one thing you can’t say is that she doesn’t know how to put up numbers.

She absolutely does. The golf influencer puts up numbers that are pretty hard to match. The tweet above has more than 250,000 views.

Content, content, content and more content! That’s all Paige does.

Paige Spiranac ends August with some bikini content. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Now, the question is what will happen with summer winding down. How much content can she put up once the weather cools and the fall is here.

That’s a question for another day. For now, we respect what is left of summer and Spiranac’s incredible content run. Take it away, Paige!