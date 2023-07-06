Paige Spiranac Says She Wasn’t Invited Back To Celebrity Golf Event Because She’s Not Famous Enough

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac will not be in attendance at the annual American Century Championship.

The ACC gets underway July 12 in Tahoe, and will feature some huge names like Steph Curry, Charles Barkley and Tony Romo and other major celebrities involved with the world of sports, according to Golf Digest.

However, Paige Spiranac will not be there and the reason why is a big mind-boggling. She posted on her Instagram story that she was invited back because she didn’t draw enough attention.

“Was told I didn’t give them enough exposure on social media. I guess 4 million impressions wasn’t good enough lol. Anyways bummed to miss it! Hope you all have the best time out there,” Spiranac wrote on her Instagram story, according to the same Golf Digest report.

Paige Spiranac left out in the cold for the American Century Championship.

The ACC can obviously invite any celebrity the event deems worthy or not invite whoever the event deems not worthy.

However, claiming Paige Spiranac doesn’t draw enough attention in the golf world for a celebrity event is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Paige Spiranac was the original golf influencer. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Spiranac has more than 3.8 million Instagram followers. She’s also responsible for starting a wave of golf influencers. She was truly the one who did it first and did it a huge way. She went from playing at SDSU to being a full-blown star online thanks to her golf content. Eventually, she broadened her horizons to include swimsuit shots and much more.

Would she be a fit for every celebrity event? No, but a golf event? Yeah, it’s hard to argue she’s not a fit given golf is how she made a name for herself.

Paige Spiranac won’t be at the American Century Championship. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The good news for Paige Spiranac is she doesn’t appear to be in bad spirits about the whole situation. No point in dwelling on it, especially when she was busy going viral for America’s birthday.

Something tells me she’s going to be just fine.