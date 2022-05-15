Padres’ Robinson Cano Has A Miserable Debut In San Diego

Former New York slugger Robinson Cano was keen on a comeback campaign with the San Diego Padres after getting designated for assignment by the Mets on May 2.

Cano will have to overcome a lousy debut from the Padres’ eventual 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Padres fans were hoping they’d be receiving a determined veteran name to their lineup with Cano. They received a different result.

Cano failed to register a hit all day, going 0-5, and had an errant moment at second base when he failed to throw Braves’ Dansby Swanson out as he scurried to home plate.

The performance was lackluster and an extension of his dreadful run in New York to start the season.

As a Met, Cano was batting .195 and accrued a single home run, three RBIs and a .501 OPS after 43 plate appearances.

Mets owner Steve Cohen made a statement on the team’s need to cut ties with Cano amid a solid streak of winning of their young collection of guys by swallowing over $44 million of remaining money in Cano’s contract.

The 39-year-old Cano never seemed to mesh with the Mets and manager Buck Showalter’s regime, especially after sitting out the entirety of last season due to back-to-back PED violations.

