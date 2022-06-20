Padres In Trouble: Manny Machado Now May Be Out Longer Than Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Fernando Tatis, Jr. has been out all season for the Padres and may not return until the All-Star break. Now Manny Machado may be out for even longer.

Machado exited in the first inning Sunday after this play.

Trying to beat out a play at first, Machado stretched his stride and slipped off of first base. He suffered a grade 3 inversion lateral sprain of this left ankle while tearing ligaments. The only good news in the injury was at least a fracture was ruled out.

Despite confirmation of no fracture, this is still a significant injury. Machado will be lucky to avoid the 60-day IL and undoubtedly will be out, at least thru the all-star break. Expect crutches and a boot. Even with the new DH rule in the National League, we would expect an extended absence. Machado undoubtedly has torn ankle ligaments.

Now Tatis and Machado are out for at least the next month as the Padres try to stay at the top of the National League West. The pitching has carried them, but can the bats keep up with the loss of the top two superstars?

