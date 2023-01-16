Padres Give $5.6 Million To 16-Year-Old Catcher Ethan Salas

I don’t know what you were up to when you were 16, but I know you didn’t have a Major League Baseball team giving you $5.6 million. You weren’t Ethan Salas.

The San Diego Padres kicked off the first day of the MLB’s international signing by inking 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas. His deal includes a whopping $5.6 million bonus.

The Padres have agreed to a $5.6 million deal with No. 1-ranked international prospect Ethan Salas.



More on the 16-year-old Venezuelan catcher: https://t.co/tKBDzKoRe9 pic.twitter.com/KgO8HKhWZW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 15, 2023

It could be a sound investment. Salas was regarded as the top name in this year’s crop of international prospects. According to scouting reports, he offers both substantial defensive acumen as well as power in the batter’s box.

The left-handed hitter comes from a family of ballplayers. His brother, Jose Salas is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the Miami Marlins system. 19-year-old Jose spent most of last season with the Single-A Jupiter Hammerheads.

The Salas family baseball legacy goes a lot deeper than just Ethan and Jose. Their dad played in the Braves system, their uncle in the Blue Jays system, and their grandfather in the Astros and Royals systems.

Most recently, Ethan Salas appeared in a Venezuelan Winter League game for Aguilas del Zulia.

Sakas wasn’t the only big signing. The Washington Nationals signed 17-year-old Elian Soto. He is, as you may have guessed, the brother of Padres outfielder Juan Soto, who the Nats traded last season.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle