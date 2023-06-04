Packers WR Romeo Doubs Doesn’t See ‘Big Difference’ Between Jordan Love And Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs wants to know what everyone is talking about when they compare his current QB, Jordan Love, and his former signal-caller, Aaron Rodgers.

Doubs says he doesn’t notice a difference.

Which is wild, because every Packers fan I’ve ever spoken to certainly does.

“I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs said in an interview with Spectrum News 1’s Dennis Krause. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing.

“So, I don’t really see what’s the big difference.”

I mean, he could prove to be right, Although what the Packers faithful have seen out of Love so far won’t make them ready to anoint him as the second coming of Aaron Rodgers just yet.

Granted, the sample size is small at the moment. Love has appeared in just 10 NFL games, and only started one.

Doubs insists that the Packers will move on and be better than they have been.

“I see a progression,” he said. “I see it going up. I don’t see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it’s only winning. That’s all. When you hear Green Bay, it’s no losing, it’s only winning.”

Whether he really means this or is just trying to pump up his quarterback (which isn’t a bad idea at all) is something only Doubs knows.

